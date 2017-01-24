Maintenance work to close LR-area lanes

Maintenance operations across Pulaski County will require several lane closures this week, weather permitting, according to the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department.

The outside eastbound lane on Cantrell Road, also called Arkansas 10, and the outside southbound lane on University Avenue will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily for three days beginning Wednesday to repair a guardrail at the intersection.

A rolling lane closure will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Lincoln Viaduct on Cantrell, just west of Dillard's corporate headquarters, and last several hours.

The outside southbound lane on Arkansas 5 at Fourche Creek Bridge, just north of the Saline County line, will be closed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday.

Metro on 01/24/2017