20-year-old arrested in fatal shooting outside Arkansas movie theater, police say

A man has surrendered to police in a fatal shooting earlier this month outside a Hot Springs movie theater, according to authorities.

Dylan Carpenter, 20, turned himself in around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday in the killing of Quadryon Gipson, who was shot Jan. 15 in the parking lot of Behind the Mall Cinema, 4501 Central Ave., according to a news release.

Carpenter, of Hot Springs, faces charges of second-degree murder, committing a terroristic act and first-degree battery, authorities said. He remained at the Garland County jail as of Tuesday evening and is being held without bail, records show.

The Hot Springs Police Department said Tuesday that the shooting resulted during a drug transaction gone wrong in the movie theater’s parking lot. Responding officers were called around 9:05 p.m. Jan. 15 in reference to shots fired.

Gipson, 20, of Hot Springs, was shot in the upper torso during the drug deal and taken by private vehicle to CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs, where he later died, authorities said.

Another man at the scene, 20-year-old Malik Blevins of Hot Springs, was also injured. He was treated at a local hospital and released later that day.