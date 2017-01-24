• Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich says Madonna "ought to be arrested" for telling the crowd at Saturday's women's rights march in Washington that she's "thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House." During an interview on Fox & Friends on Monday, Gingrich said Madonna is part of "an emerging left-wing fascism." In a statement Sunday on Instagram, Madonna said she was trying to express there are two ways to respond to Donald Trump's election: with hope or with outrage. "I am not a violent person, I do not promote violence and it's important people hear and understand my speech in it's entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context," she wrote, noting that she began by calling for a "revolution of love." As for blowing up 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.? Madonna explains: "I spoke in metaphor." Gingrich says Madonna changed her tune because "she now understands she's at risk." Madonna's representative wasn't immediately available to respond to Gingrich's remarks.

• Wayne Brady says he had to abandon a performance of Hamilton in Chicago because he hurt his leg during the show. The improv comedian and game show host, who is playing Aaron Burr at The PrivateBank Theatre, told the Chicago Sun-Times that he jumped off a stair during the first act of the Saturday afternoon show and "felt a pop in [his] calf." He says his leg then seized up. Brady's understudy replaced him for the rest of that show, but he returned to perform Saturday night and Sunday. Brady won a Primetime Emmy Award for Whose Line Is It Anyway and a Daytime Emmy Award as host of The Wayne Brady Show. He took over the role of Burr in Chicago on Jan. 17.

