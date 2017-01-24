North Little Rock mom, son to see George Strait in concert before teen loses hearing

A North Little Rock woman and her teen son have written letters and launched a social media campaign to get the 15-year-old a meeting with country star George Strait, and they're now one step closer.

Julie Pair has been working to arrange the meeting because her son Chase will one day lose the ability to hear his idol, Arkansas Online previously reported.

Chase was born with a birth defect called enlarged vestibular aqueduct syndrome, which doctors say will cause him to go completely deaf.

On Monday afternoon, Julie and Chase learned that they would get to see Strait in person at a concert in Las Vegas in April. The two don’t yet have a meeting, but Pair says Verizon Arena offered to buy their tickets to the concert, and that Southwest Airlines offered to pay for their flights.

“When I got the news, I was overwhelmed,” she said. “I had no idea of what was going on." Pair said Chase kept repeating “This is crazy” and “I can’t believe it.”

She thinks her son will get to meet Strait.

“We've come so far so fast it feels like anything is possible at this point,” she said.