Police: 1 charged, 1 sought after men forced to dig graves at gunpoint

CONWAY -- One man was in jail and police continued searching for his brother Monday after authorities said the two men kidnapped a person and forced him and another man to dig their own graves.

Officers arrested Michael Phillips, 24, of Conway on Saturday after someone called police to report seeing a man being forced into a vehicle on Brannon Landing Road, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

When deputies found the vehicle that matched the witness's description on Allen Drive, three people were present, the release said. They arrested Phillips at the scene.

He was being held in the Faulkner County jail Monday in lieu of $1 million bail on charges of kidnapping and attempted capital murder, according to an online inmate roster. He is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 27.

The two victims told authorities that Phillips' brother, Tommy Phillips, fled into the woods, police said.

The brothers are accused of forcing the kidnapped victim and another man to dig their own graves at gunpoint, authorities said.

Sheriff's Deputy Adam Bledsoe said Monday that authorities were still investigating how the second victim became involved.

Officers searching the area found a shovel, a green chain saw, a black ax, freshly disturbed dirt and a hole in the ground, the news release said.

The release did not identify either victim.

Bledsoe said authorities will not comment on a motive.

Anyone with information on Tommy Phillips is asked to call the sheriff's office at (501) 450-4917.

Anyone wanting to leave an anonymous tip can do so by visiting Crime Tips at www.fcso.ar.gov.

Information for this article was contributed by Debra Hale-Shelton of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

State Desk on 01/24/2017