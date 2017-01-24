Police: Arkansas man killed, woman injured after SUV, Kawasaki collide

An Arkansas man was killed and a woman was injured Monday in a two-vehicle crash involving an SUV and a Kawasaki, authorities said.

Heather Michelle Angnabooguk, 39, of Wister, Okla., who was injured in the wreck, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe east on Arkansas 162 in Crawford County around 4 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Timmy Joe Ward, 57, of Alma was driving a 2011 Kawasaki west on the highway, police said.

Angnabooguk turned left at the intersection of Arkansas 162 and Shibley Road, according to the report. Ward died after his vehicle hit her Tahoe, officials said.

Conditions were listed as clear and dry in the report.

Ward’s death is the 24th on state roads this year, according to preliminary state police data.