Police: Burglary suspect left keys, cellphone at the scene
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:50 p.m.
STRATFORD, Conn. — A man suspected of breaking into a Connecticut animal hospital looking for drugs made it easy for police to track him down — he left his keys and cellphone behind.
The Connecticut Post reported that police responded to a burglar alarm at The Pet Hospital in Stratford recently to find a rear window broken and blood on the window frame.
Inside, police say they found a trail of blood on the floor, along with keys and a phone. They say it appears the burglar was looking for drugs.
Police traced the phone to 31-year-old Nicholas Bruner and charged him with third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief. He is free on $10,000 bond.
Bruner said he had lost the items but couldn't remember where.
