Police: Little Rock teen shot multiple times in drive-by shooting

A teen was hospitalized after he was shot multiple times while driving on a Little Rock street Monday evening, police said.

Officer Michael Horton arrived around 6:15 p.m. at the UAMS Medical Center emergency room, where he found 18-year-old Darius Butler of Little Rock suffering from gunshot wounds to both hands and his left forearm, according to a police report.

Officers had already marked off a green 2012 Kia Soul parked outside that had been struck by six bullets, Horton wrote in the report.

A 20-year-old who was with Butler told police they were traveling along Asher Avenue when shots were fired at them from another vehicle.

After seeing Butler had been hit, the man drove him to the hospital, he told police. The report did not state the severity of the victim's injuries.

Officers could not find a crime scene, and the Soul was taken into police custody, Horton wrote.

No suspect was identified on the report.