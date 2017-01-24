Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, January 24, 2017, 11:10 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Police: Man choked mom to unconsciousness for changing channel

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:41 a.m.

BATH, Pa. — Police say a Pennsylvania man beat his mother and choked her to the point of unconsciousness for changing the TV channel.

Forty-two-year-old David Cantrell was jailed on assault and harassment charges after the argument Sunday night at their home.

Moore Township police say Cantrell punched his mother in the mouth, lifted her up and then slammed her on the floor. They say he also choked her until she lost consciousness, saying, "I hope you die."

Police say the woman later went to a neighbor's house for help.

Cantrell remained in the Northampton County jail on Tuesday awaiting a preliminary hearing Feb. 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Police: Man choked mom to unconsciousness for changing channel

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online