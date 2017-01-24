Police: Man robbed at gunpoint while inside vehicle at Little Rock apartment complex

Two assailants robbed a Little Rock man Monday while he was sitting inside his vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex, police say.

The Little Rock Police Department responded to a robbery around 10:20 p.m. at 8701 Interstate 30, the listed address for Spring Valley Apartment Homes, according to a report.

The man said he was sitting in his black 2014 Toyota Corolla when two people, described as black males between the ages of 16 and 20, approached his vehicle and opened a door.

One robber brandished a silver handgun and pointed it at the victim’s face while the other patted the man down, the report states.

The man was not able to get a good look at the robbers before they fled toward a nearby laundromat, he told responding officers.

Police said the assailants were able to leave with two iPhones — one belonging to him and the other belonging to a woman who had briefly gone inside an apartment to get something.

The woman told authorities that when when came back outside, she saw the two robbers fleeing in the direction of the laundromat but was also unable to give a detailed description.