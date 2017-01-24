Home /
Robbery try ends in Little Rock high school student's shooting
A Little Rock teenager was transported to a local hospital after being shot in an apparent attempted robbery on the city's south side Monday, police say.
Agency spokesman officer Richard Hilgeman said authorities were called to a report of a shooting around 4:05 p.m. in the 10000 block of Republic Lane.
The 16-year-old teen, a McClellan High School student, is in stable condition after being shot in the neighborhood, which is off Geyer Springs Road, Hilgeman said.
His injuries did not appear to be life-threatening as of Monday evening, according to authorities.
The gunman, only described as a black man, fled in a red car, Hilgeman said.
The shooting was the second reported Monday in Arkansas' capital city.
