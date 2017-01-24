Home /
Commentary
JOHN BRUMMETT: Second is the new first
This article was published today at 5:45 a.m.
- Comments (9)
Probably the best way to begin today would be to warn Donald Trump partisans that I will engage over the next several paragraphs in yet more of what they'll call "whining" about the preposterous second-place president's tragic if legitimate victory.
Perhaps they should avert their eyes or think about their blood pressure before proceeding. We don't want anyone hurt beyond the general pain that has been inflicted already by the application of the rules of the electoral college.
I also am obliged before proceeding to make clear what I am not intending to say in these ensuing paragraphs.
I am not saying we should change the structure of the U.S. Senate, which our founders created to place states above people in a republic, not a democracy--by giving all states, regardless of size, the same number of senators, that being two.
I'm not even saying we should do away with the electoral college, which takes that Senate equality into account and thus prioritizes unpopulated states over those containing much greater concentrations of, you know, people, Americans, voters.
That's mainly because I accept the practicality that we're not going to change the electoral college when Republicans are in control only because of it.
Republicans have lost the popular vote in every presidential election except one since 1992. Yet they have managed to get a second-place president into the Oval Office twice during that time--twice already in this young century. That's thanks to the electoral college's valuing of unpopulated expanses over high concentrations of, you know, people, Americans, voters.
There is no way Republicans would refer a constitutional amendment to let the people decide the presidential selection. That would amount to their suicide.
Even if they did, the greater number of sparsely populated states would prevail in the ratification process over the smaller number of states where there are, you know, lots and lots of people, Americans, voters.
Here, then, is what I am intending to say today.
It's that hundreds of thousands of Americans took to the streets Saturday to protest the preposterous second-place president because they deem themselves an ignored and stymied majority. They believe themselves forced by the rules to endure the prospect of seismic political, cultural and generational change they didn't choose and don't want and is made possible only by the following quirky parlay of runners-up:
• We have a new president who got nearly 3 million fewer votes than the woman the electoral college proclaimed him the conqueror of. Our executive branch thus is in the hands of the second-place finisher.
• We have the U.S. Senate, the more prominent of the two chambers of the legislative branch, which is controlled by 52 Republicans over 46 Democrats although the aggregate of the popular votes in the 98 state-by-state elections that produced its partisan ratio--in 2012, 2014 and 2016--shows that the Democrats got 17 million more votes nationwide than the Republicans. Our legislative branch--the upper chamber, anyway-- thus is also in the hands of second-place finishers.
• And now, in the exercise of that aforementioned parlay, the second-place executive branch will make nominations to the second-place legislative branch for confirmation of Republican judges to take over the third branch, the judicial. These courts will proceed to make case law for a generation that will restrict women's rights, gay rights and civil rights while making sure rich people maintain their right to spend as much money as they want as secretly as they want to say whatever they want to influence political races.
These second-place finishers will soon redirect the U.S. Supreme Court rightward only because they conspired for nearly all last year to deny the preceding president his constitutional authority to get his nominee considered for a vacancy.
In the face of all that, those of the ignored and stymied majority took to the public square to demonstrate the beauty and power of spontaneous and peaceful protest.
They rallied members of their ignored and stymied majority for the mass exercise of their most precious American freedoms, to assemble and express themselves.
Now they return home to steel themselves as the second-place executive branch and the second-place legislative branch proceed to install against them Scalia Law.
John Adams, James Madison, the French writer Alexis de Tocqueville--they all warned of a "tyranny of the majority" in the American democratic system. Indeed, majorities often have oppressed minorities during the history of this American experiment.
But the 21st century in America has offered irony. I'll not refer to that irony as the tyranny of the minority. Tyranny is a strong word. Language should be applied more cautiously than that, even if the preposterous second-place president doesn't abide by that principle.
I'll simply call this the heyday of the place horse.
And Republicans are about to win the place-horse triple crown.
Second place wins here, there and, soon, everywhere.
------------v------------
John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, was inducted into the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame in 2014. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.
Editorial on 01/24/2017
Print Headline: Second is the new first
Comments on: JOHN BRUMMETT: Second is the new first
TimberTopper says... January 24, 2017 at 4:38 a.m.
OMG, John, you've hit a nerve this time. The haters will be out in force. After all they are the ones that got a trophy for participating, not winning.
( suggest removal )
RBear says... January 24, 2017 at 5:04 a.m.
Thank you John for calling out this fallacy of our Republic. If this were any other nation, there would be outrage in the streets. Wait, isn't that what the Women's March was? I agree that elimination of the EC is probably not in our. However, a change to a system similar to Nebraska or Maine would more closely align the will of the people with the outcome of the election. As it stands now, the will of the people is trumped by a system created when we had 13 coastal colonies that hardly represent our country today.
...
There you have it. A rational editorial and a rational comment. Let's see if we get rational points rather than ad hominem attacks. I seriously doubt it.
( suggest removal )
drs01 says... January 24, 2017 at 6:37 a.m.
Golly, Ghee, Wiz, John. Who made the rules for this political game? Does it say that the one who gets the most yards wins the football game? Or does the team that hits the most home runs always win? Or maybe the team with the most three point baskets wins? You may not like the rules, but everyone played by them. Or maybe you believe like some of these idiots that the Russians came in here and took the election away from Hillary. Or is it that you and the democrats got outworked, outsmarted,and just outed. Now you want to discredit the election process and demean the winner. Is it going to be 4 years of pissing and moaning ? Probably so. But this election gives you and your band of yellow dog liberals job security for the next four years as we look forward to reading what other line of crapola you will offer.
( suggest removal )
HawgFan says... January 24, 2017 at 7:12 a.m.
HAHAHAHA!!!! Always a good laugh. Sounds more like you are the one with blood pressure issues, John.
( suggest removal )
mozarky2 says... January 24, 2017 at 7:14 a.m.
Well, TimberTopper, I owe you an apology. I thought Brummett was embarrassed by you, but as it turns out, he's as big a whiner as you.
Quoting Nancy Pelosi, let me just say "Embrace the suck".
I am going to thoroughly enjoy the next eight years.
And, paraphrasing Conan the Barbarian, "Crush your enemies, see them driven before you, hear the lamentations of the girly men"!
( suggest removal )
rback57 says... January 24, 2017 at 7:19 a.m.
John you are whiny little bitch. Trump won and Hillary was a horrible candidate. Face the facts and get back to the real world.
( suggest removal )
GLP1 says... January 24, 2017 at 7:37 a.m.
That's the same as the loser of a chess game saying if we had played checker's rules on the same board I would have won.
( suggest removal )
RBear says... January 24, 2017 at 7:39 a.m.
True to form, the bottom feeders in here offer nothing in terms of rational counter, just playground gibberish. That's about all the Trump demographic ever has to offer. Drs01, that was about the most distorted and incoherent response I've seen yet. Is that all you've got?
( suggest removal )
TimberTopper says... January 24, 2017 at 7:56 a.m.
moz the union scab, your comments are just showing further how low of a human being you are. You hide behind union membership for 37 years you claim so that you'll have the income and benefit pkg. that comes with it and then stab your union brothers and sisters in the back with your political and brainless raves. Numbers don't lie. Your side got the participation trophy. You've lived life as a whiner, and probably too old to change. I'm enjoying your whining so keep up your none manly attitude. It doesn't take much to figure a dude like you out. Nice to see that last good nerve almost go.
( suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers.