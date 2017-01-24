Senate panels approve 4 of Trump's nominees

11:25A.M. UPDATE:

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee has overwhelmingly approved South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley's nomination to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

By voice vote, the panel recommended President Donald Trump's selection of Haley to the full Senate. She is expected to be confirmed easily.

Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland, the committee's top Democrat, backed Haley's nomination. Cardin says what Haley lacks in foreign policy experience, "she makes up for in capability, intelligence, and a track record of building coalitions in South Carolina."

During her confirmation hearing, Haley declared her support for moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. The shift may trigger increased violence in the Middle East.

Haley also took a hard line against Russia. She says she doesn't think Moscow can be trusted right now.

10:10 A.M. UPDATE:

The Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee has unanimously approved President Donald Trump's nominee for housing secretary, Ben Carson.

The former Republican presidential candidate and celebrated neurosurgeon would lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development, a sprawling agency with 8,300 employees and a budget of about $47 billion. His nomination now heads to the full Senate.

Committee Chairman Michael Crapo of Idaho praised Carson and his impressive career, saying HUD "will benefit from having a secretary with a different perspective and a diverse background."

Ranking Democrat Sherrod Brown said he had some reservations but welcomed Carson's promises to address lead hazards in public housing.

9:50 A.M. UPDATE:

A Senate panel has easily approved the nomination of Elaine Chao to lead the Transportation Department.

Chao was labor secretary in President George W. Bush's administration and deputy transportation secretary under President George H.W. Bush. She is also the wife of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, and was known to many senators before President Donald Trump tapped her for his Cabinet.

Chao told senators during a hearing on her nomination this month that she hopes to "unleash the potential" of private investors to boost infrastructure spending.

She is expected to play a major role in Trump's effort to fulfill his campaign promise to generate $1 trillion in infrastructure investment. The administration is expected to release its infrastructure plan this spring.

9:45 A.M. UPDATE:

A Senate panel has approved President Donald Trump's choice of conservative billionaire investor Wilbur Ross to lead the Commerce Department.

Ross has specialized in buying distressed companies that still have a potential for delivering profits. He has known Trump for more than 20 years, was an early supporter of his presidential campaign and an economic policy adviser to Trump's team.

The Senate commerce committee approved his nomination by a voice vote. The full Senate must still vote on the nomination.

Ross has been a critic of the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico, which he blames for a loss of U.S. jobs. He has also accused China of protectionist policies.