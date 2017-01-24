Siloam Springs man placed on probation for animal cruelty

BENTONVILLE -- A Siloam Springs man received six years of state-supervised probation after he pleaded guilty to dragging his dog behind a pickup.

Ciro Silva-Castillo, 55, pleaded guilty to aggravated animal cruelty on Monday for severely injuring his dog. The plea was reached under an agreement between attorney George McManus and Jong Shin, deputy prosecutor.

His conviction may be expunged if he successfully completes probation. Silva-Castillo also was sentenced to 40 days in the Benton County Jail and was ordered to be assessed for possible mental health issues.

Silva-Castillo was arrested Jan. 16, 2013, after a caller reported she saw him driving his red pickup and dragging his dog behind it, according to a probable cause affidavit. The caller also reported a blood trail on the road, according to the affidavit.

Benton County Sheriff's Office deputies believe Silva-Castillo wrapped the end of a chain around the hitch of a pickup and attached the chain to his dog, according to the affidavit. He stopped the vehicle and put the dog in the pickup bed after it wasn't able to stand or keep up with the vehicle and was being pulled by the neck on its side, according court documents.

Deputies went to the scene and reported seeing blood on the driveway and grass around Silva-Castillo's house, the affidavit states. A deputy found Silva-Castillo's bloody dog under his truck, the affidavit states.

The dog -- named Lazy -- was taken to a veterinary clinic for emergency care, according to court documents.

A judge granted a motion by prosecutors in 2013 to strip Silva-Castillo of ownership of the dog. Lazy was placed in the custody of the Rogers Humane Society and later was adopted, according to court documents.

Silva-Castillo failed to appear for a court appearance, but that felony charge was dismissed in exchange for his guilty plea.

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren accepted the plea agreement and Silva-Castillo's guilty plea.

NW News on 01/24/2017