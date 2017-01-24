Tuesday recruiting tidbits

A newly-offered 2018 prospect is planning to visit Arkansas in the spring.

Junior tight end Luke Ford, 6-7, 247 of Carterville, Ill. received an offer from the Hogs on Monday and said he'll visit Arkansas after basketball season. He also received an offer from Oklahoma State on Monday.

Arkansas offensive coordinator Dan Enos is expected to attend the basketball game of highly-regarded 2019 quarterback Grant Gunnell on Wednesday or Thursday.

Gunnell, 6-6, 200 pounds, of Houston St. Pius X High School has scholarship offers from schools like Louisville, Florida State, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Houston, Northwestern, Texas State and Central Arkansas.

His grandfather, Jim Price, played linebacker for the Hogs’ 1964 national championship team.

Arkansas junior forward target Rodgerick Brown, 6-7, 200 of Cordova, Tenn. had 13 points, 13 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks in a 77-41 win Monday.

As reported Sunday, defensive end Markaviest Bryant of Cordele, (Ga.) Crisp County will arrive in Fayetteville on Wednesday for an official visit. ESPN rates him the No. 9 defensive end and No. 100 overall prospect.

As of now, Arkansas doesn't plan to host any prospects this weekend.

Defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads is expected to make an in-home visit with cornerback commitment Kamren Curl on Wednesday or Thursday,

Running back coach Reggie Mitchell will see running back commitment Chase Hayden play basketball on Friday along with making an in-home visit.

Hayden scored 18 points and had 7 assists and 5 rebounds in a 50-49 loss Monday night.