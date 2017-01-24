U.S. Air Force veteran identified as pedestrian killed in North Little Rock hit-and-run

Police have identified the pedestrian who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in North Little Rock on Saturday as a U.S. Air Force veteran.

Officers were sent to an area near the intersection of Camp Robinson Road and Larkspur Lane around 10:30 p.m. where they found 54-year-old Dale Council of North Little Rock suffering from injuries after he was struck by a vehicle, police spokesman Sgt. Brian Dedrick said in a statement.

Council was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center in North Little Rock, where he died, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

Authorities said Council was in the middle of the street when he was hit by a passenger car traveling south on Camp Robinson Road. Police have not yet located the vehicle or the driver.

Council was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force who had previously worked for the Veterans Administration, police stated. He was from North Carolina but had lived in North Little Rock since 1995, Dedrick said.

Council did not have any relatives in Arkansas, officials said, and his family in North Carolina has been notified of his death.

Police are asking anyone with information to call North Little Rock detectives at either (501) 771-7156 or (501) 758-1234. The investigation is ongoing.