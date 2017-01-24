FOOTBALL

Arkansas’ Wise excited about Shrine game

Former Arkansas defensive end Deatrich Wise is hopeful a big performance in the East-West Shrine Game will provide a boost to his NFL Draft stock.

Wise recorded eight tackles and 1½ sacks in the game last Saturday at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. He also had four quarterback hurries and received an 89 percent grade from ProFootballFocus.com.

Wise said he was 100 percent healthy for the game after playing most of his senior season at Arkansas with two injuries. He broke his hand during the Razorbacks’ season-opener against Louisiana Tech and separated a shoulder joint against Auburn in October.

After recording 31 tackles and 8 sacks as a junior at Arkansas, he finished his senior season with 49 tackles and 3 ½ sacks.

CBSSports.com projects Wise to be a sixth- or seventh-round pick in April’s NFL Draft. Wise is not listed among the top 10 at his position in prospect rankings by CBS or Sports Illustrated. Mike Mayock of the NFL Network said during the Shrine game broadcast that Wise had improved his draft stock with his performance.

Wise is working out at the Michael Johnson Performance Center in McKinney, Texas, ahead of the NFL Scouting Combine that begins Feb. 28 in Indianapolis.

BASEBALL

Maumelle pitcher commits to Hogs

Arkansas received a commitment over the weekend from an in-state pitcher who had previously committed to Oklahoma.

Right-hander Connor McCullough committed to the Razorbacks on Saturday, one week after taking a visit to Fayetteville. McCullough, 6-1, 180 pounds, is a junior at Maumelle High School.

“I did love OU and the coaches, but it’s been a lifelong dream of mine to play for the Hogs,” McCullough said. “I figured why not at least give them a chance and go up there and visit, and see what they had to say. I thought I would regret not giving them a chance.”

McCullough previously had committed to Oklahoma in 2015, the summer before his sophomore year. His lead recruiter at Oklahoma, pitching coach Jamie Pinzino, left the Sooners for a similar position at Virginia Tech.

PrepBaseballReport.com rates McCullough the seventh-best prospect in the state for the class of 2018. McCullough said his fastball has touched 91 mph. He also throws a change-up and a curveball, and is developing a slider.

— Matt Jones

BASKETBALL

UALR’s Collins named player of the week

UALR’s Sharde Collins was named the Sun Belt Conference’s women’s player of the week Monday.

Collins had a career-best 29 points Saturday against South Alabama and 16 points Thursday against Troy. Against South Alabama, she shot 12 of 21 from the floor. In the victory over Troy, she made 7 of 19 shots from the floor.