Waiters hits three, Heat stun Warriors

MIAMI -- Dion Waiters went from air ball to game-winner.

Waiters made a three-pointer with 0.6 seconds left to cap his 33-point effort, and the Miami Heat beat Golden State 105-102 on Monday night to end the Warriors' seven-game winning streak.

It was the second consecutive game in which Waiters tied his career high, and this one came after a frantic final few minutes in which the Heat blew a 10-point lead -- with a Waiters air ball of a 15-footer as part of that collapse. But he more than atoned with his last shot of the night, sending Miami to its biggest surprise of the season.

"He's not scared. He's not afraid," Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra said. "He's fearless. He wants those moments as much as anybody."

Kevin Durant tied the game on a dunk with 11.7 seconds left. With no timeouts, Waiters walked the ball up the court, made a couple moves on Klay Thompson, and then connected from straightaway.

"I knew it was good," Waiters said. "He let me get to my shot."

Stephen Curry missed a three-point try for the Warriors as time expired.

Goran Dragic scored 19 points for Miami (15-30), which finished a 4-0 homestand. Luke Babbitt added 11 points, and Hassan Whiteside had 10 points and 15 rebounds.

Durant scored 27 points, Thompson had 22 points and Curry added 21 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists for the Warriors.

"We get everybody's best shot," said Warriors Coach Steve Kerr, who even with the loss clinched the right to coach the Western Conference in next month's All-Star Game. "Miami played great."

