3 take $300 worth of clothing from west Little Rock sporting goods store, police say

Three people left an Academy Sports and Outdoors store in west Little Rock on Monday with about $300 worth of clothing, police say.

The manager of the store at 11400 W. Markham St. told authorities that three black men, believed to be between the ages of 20 and 30, entered around 8:20 p.m.

Nearly 10 minutes later, the thieves ran out of the store with various articles of clothing, shoving an employee as they fled, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Police said the three then jumped into a black 2000 Dodge Challenger and fled west through the parking lot.

All three were listed in the report as standing about 5 feet 10 inches tall.

One was described as wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, black shoes and a black beanie. Another wore all black clothing. The third was seen wearing a gray hoodie, black sweatpants and black shoes, authorities said.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.