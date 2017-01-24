BASEBALL

Forsythe traded to Dodgers

Second baseman Logan Forsythe (Arkansas Razorbacks) has been traded by the Tampa Bay Rays to the Los Angeles Dodgers for right-hander Jose De Leon. De Leon, 24, made his big league debut in September and was 2-0 with a 6.35 ERA in four starts. He went 7-1 with a 2.61 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 16 starts and 86 1/3 innings last year at Class AAA Oklahoma City, where he was sidelined for stretches by ankle and shoulder injuries. Forsythe, 30, hit a career-high 20 home runs last year, when he batted .264 with 52 RBI in 127 games. He played three seasons at Arkansas in 2006-2008.

FOOTBALL

Browns sign Collins

Linebacker Jamie Collins agreed to a four-year, $50 million contract on Monday with the Cleveland Browns, who made signing the 27-year-old one of their offseason priorities and locked him up before he could hit the free-agent market. The deal includes $26 million guaranteed. A Pro Bowler for New England, Collins made a major impression during the eight games he started after arriving on Oct. 31 in a trade with the Patriots. Collins recorded 69 tackles, 2 sacks and forced 1 fumble while playing every defensive snap. Collins was originally selected in the second round by the Patriots in 2013.

Redskins fill vacancies

The Washington Redskins turned to internal candidates to fill two critical vacancies, promoting Matt Cavanaugh to offensive coordinator and Greg Manusky to defensive coordinator. Cavanaugh was the team’s quarterbacks coach and Manusky its outside linebackers coach last season. The Redskins announced the promotions Monday along with the hires of Kevin O’Connell as quarterbacks coach and Jim Tomsula as defensive line coach. It has been an offseason of upheaval for the coaching staff after the Redskins fired defensive coordinator Joe Barry and a few assistants and offensive coordinator Sean Mc-Vay left to become head coach of the Los Angeles Rams. Manusky had been on Coach Jay Gruden’s staff for only one season as outside linebackers coach. Cavanaugh was Washington’s quarterbacks coach for the past two years as Kirk Cousins twice set the franchise record for passing yards in a season. Cousins’ status for 2017 remains in doubt after playing last season on the franchise tag, but with McVay gone, he’ll have a familiar face as his offensive coordinator. O’Connell, the Redskins’ new quarterbacks coach, was an assistant in San Francisco under Chip Kelly last season. Tomsula, who replaces Robb Akey as defensive line coach, also most recently worked with the San Francisco 49ers as their head coach in 2015.

BASKETBALL

Jazz ownership in trust

The ownership of the Utah Jazz and Vivint SmartHome Arena has been transferred from Gail Miller to a legacy trust in a move that ensures the team will remain in the family for generations. Miller and her late husband Larry Miller purchased 50 percent of the franchise in 1985 amid concerns the team would move. They bought the remaining 50 percent a year later. Miller said Monday that the primary reason for the transfer is to make sure the team stays in the state. The Jazz moved from New Orleans to Salt Lake City in 1979. Miller remains the trustee until her passing. The trust’s board of managers consists of six Miller family members, including children Greg, Steve, Bryan and Karen and grandson Zane.

HORSE RACING

Chrome 6-5 favorite

California Chrome is a favorite to win his final race and potentially make history. The two-time Horse of the Year has been set as the 6-5 top choice to win Saturday’s inaugural running of the $12 million Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla. If California Chrome prevails over the mile-andan-eighth distance in the world’s richest race, his last before being retired to stud, he would become the first horse to pass $20 million in career earnings. California Chrome’s earnings to date are $14,502,650. Arrogate, who beat California Chrome in their lone head-to-head meeting in the Breeders’ Cup Classic last fall, is the 7-5 second choice. As if there wasn’t enough intrigue for such a big-money race, neither got an ideal spot in Monday’s draw at Gulfstream. Arrogate drew the inside No. 1 post; California Chrome got the outside post in the 12-horse field. The field, from the rail out followed by their morning lines, is Arrogate, 7-5; Prayer for Relief, 50-1; Neolithic, 30-1; Noble Bird, 25-1; War Story, 50-1; War Envoy, 50-1; Shaman Ghost, 20-1; Semper Fortis, 50-1; Keen Ice, 12-1; Breaking Lucky, 25-1; Eragon, 50-1; California Chrome, 6-5.

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR overhauls race, playoff format

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR is dramatically changing its format for the upcoming season, cutting every race into stages that reward points in hopes of making every lap matter and keeping fans interested.

The overhaul announced Monday assigns three stages to every race. The top 10 drivers at the end of Stage 1 and Stage 2 will be awarded points on a 10-through-1 scale. The third portion of the race will be for the overall victory, and although traditional point scoring will be applied for that stage, the victory will be worth 40 points. The rest of the field will be scored on a 35 to 2 scale, and positions 36th to 40 will only receive 1 point.

All bonus points accumulated through the 26-race regular season can be used in the 10-race playoff, which will no longer be called “The Chase.”

“There are no off weeks. Every race matters. Not only that, every lap of every race matters,” said Denny Hamlin, one of the many drivers who participated in the panel that created the new format.

NASCAR spent nearly seven months working with a wide range of industry stakeholders to come up with the changes. Heavily involved were the television networks, retired drivers Jeff Gordon and Jeff Burton, current drivers from the driver council and team and track executives. Monster Energy, which signed last month as the title sponsor for NASCAR’s top series, was only informed of the shakeup in the past few weeks.

“If we created motor sports today, this is exactly how we would have done it,” said 2012 champion Brad Keselowski. “Just wait until you see it on the race track. It’s the best racing you’ll ever see in your life.”

The new format begins with the season-opening Daytona 500 on Feb. 26.

The stages will allow for a commercial break that doesn’t occur during green-flag racing. Segment winners will be interviewed during the breaks, which will create a pause to give fans a chance to reset.

“As a driver, I’m happy to be rewarded for how I performed and not how I finished,” said Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Race distances will not change under the format, which will apply to all three national series. Had NASCAR run the system this past season, Jimmie Johnson still would have won the title, but Martin Truex Jr. would have advanced one more round through the playoffs based on his two victories in the first round.

Among other changes:

There will be no bonus points for leading a lap or for leading the most laps.

The number of laps in each of the first two segments will be the same in a race, and the end of the second stage will be approximately at the halfway point of the race.

Drivers will now earn bonus points that will be called playoff points and carry with them through the 10-race playoffs. Drivers will earn five playoff points for every race victory and one playoff point for every segment victory.

The playoffs will remain divided into three, three-race rounds with four drivers eliminated after each round to set up four finalists for the season finale, where the four finalists will not be eligible to earn segment victories.

The 150-mile qualifying race during Speedweeks at Daytona next month will now be worth 10 points to the two race winners.