Ex-President Bush, 92, ready to exit ICU

HOUSTON -- Former President George H.W. Bush is still suffering from pneumonia but is well enough to leave the intensive care unit at a Houston hospital, doctors said Monday. His wife, Barbara, has been discharged from the same facility after completing treatment for bronchitis.

The 92-year-old former president was struggling to breathe when he was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital Jan. 14. Last week, he was breathing with the aid of a ventilator in the ICU, but doctors removed the breathing tube on Friday and by Monday were talking about the possibility that he could return home soon.

Dr. Amy Mynderse said at a news conference that the former president is "sitting up, watching TV and is waiting anxiously for his favorite oyster stew for lunch."

"He's on minimal oxygen, joking and laughing with the nurses and doctors," she said.

Dr. Clint Doerr said Bush was still coughing "a fair amount" but that if he continues to improve, he could be discharged from the hospital by Friday or over the weekend.

Meanwhile, former first lady Barbara Bush, 91, who was admitted to the facility for treatment of bronchitis on Wednesday, is "back to her normal self," Mynderse said.

Flimsy summonses cost NYC up to $75M

NEW YORK -- New York City has agreed to pay up to $75 million to settle a federal class-action lawsuit that accused police officers of writing at least 900,000 summonses for offenses like trespassing, disorderly conduct and urinating in public that were later dismissed because of legal insufficiency.

The lawsuit was filed in 2010 by seven men and two women who said they were wrongly slapped with summonses, and it came amid a growing outcry over the New York Police Department's encounters with members of minority groups.

The 2010 lawsuit includes summonses filed from 2007 through at least 2015.

According to the settlement terms, those eligible for compensation would receive a maximum $150 per person per incident. A total of $56.6 million would be set aside, and individual payments could end up lower if more claims are made. Any funds not paid go back to the city, which is also paying $18.5 million in legal fees. Possible class members would be notified through social media and other advertisements.

The settlement nearly doubled the $41 million deal the city made with the five men who were wrongly convicted in the vicious 1989 rape and beating of a Central Park jogger.

Body-cam blackout held illegal in killing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- The Kentucky State Police violated the state's open-records law by refusing a mother's request for body-cam video from her son's death by municipal police officers who were responding to a restaurant drive-thru shooting, the state attorney general's office said Monday.

The agency had denied Kathy Harris a copy of the police body camera video because it said public disclosure of the "extremely graphic images" would be so traumatic that it could "irreparably harm" the Harris family and two victims who survived the shooting in Russellville, Ky.

That argument was rejected by Assistant Attorney General Michelle D. Harrison. Her opinion sided with Harris, whose 34-year-old son Joseph Harris was fatally shot in the confrontation with officers in the southern Kentucky town last March. Since family members weren't objecting, she said that undermined "the argument that the body-cam video capturing the officer-involved shooting which resulted in Mr. Harris' death should not be disclosed."

A local grand jury reviewed the case and decided not to issue any indictments.

3rd ex-R.I. legislator charged in 11 days

PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- A former Rhode Island state lawmaker agreed to plead guilty to fraud charges, becoming the third former House member in 11 days to be charged with criminal conduct.

The charges filed against Democrat Ray Gallison in federal court Monday include mail fraud, wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and filing false tax returns. Gallison, a lawyer, acknowledged taking hundreds of thousands of dollars from a dead man's estate and other misconduct.

"This says something about our political culture here, which I think should get our attention," U.S. Attorney Peter Neronha said during a news conference announcing the charges and plea deal.

Separately, former state Rep. John Carnevale was charged Jan. 12 and has pleaded innocent to felony perjury charges and filing false documents, after authorities accused him of lying about his place of residence. And former state Rep. Peter Palumbo was arrested Thursday and charged with embezzling money from his campaign finance fund and filing a false document. He did not enter a plea.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

A Section on 01/24/2017