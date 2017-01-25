Home / Latest News /
100-plus puppies rescued after delivery van crashes
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:31 a.m.
AVOCA, N.Y. — An animal-welfare group is caring for the scores of puppies that were being transported in a box van when it crashed and overturned on an upstate New York highway.
State police say the vehicle crashed Tuesday on Interstate 86 in the Steuben County town of Avoca, 50 miles south of Rochester.
Troopers say a Missouri woman was driving the van carrying more than 100 puppies when she lost control of the vehicle, causing it to hit a ditch and overturn.
Troopers and employees of a towing company helped rescue the puppies, which were being delivered to pet stores. Five of the puppies sustained minor injuries.
The local SPCA's website says it's caring for "a large number of puppies" from the accident. The puppies are expected to be returned to their out-of-state owner.
