Wednesday, January 25, 2017, 3:56 a.m.

2 injured, 2 sought in Searcy shooting

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 3:26 a.m.

Two men were shot early Tuesday in Searcy and were being treated for injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, police said.

The Searcy Police Department said in a news release that Kershon Davis, 23, and Christian Vaughn, 19, were shot about 3:30 a.m. at Meadow Lake Apartments in the 400 block of Meadow Lake Circle.

When officers arrived at the apartment complex, they encountered a vehicle with an injured Davis in the passenger seat, leaving the scene, according to authorities. Police escorted the vehicle to a nearby hospital where Davis was treated.

A bullet grazed Vaughn in the lower leg, he told police.

An "unrelated tenant" at the complex said a bullet traveled through an exterior wall of her apartment and struck the wall of an interior room.

Witnesses described the shooters only as a white male and black male. The gunmen reportedly fled in a gray passenger car, police said.

State Desk on 01/25/2017

Print Headline: 2 injured, 2 sought in Searcy shooting

Arkansas Online