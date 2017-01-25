2 injured, 2 sought in Searcy shooting
Two men were shot early Tuesday in Searcy and were being treated for injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, police said.
The Searcy Police Department said in a news release that Kershon Davis, 23, and Christian Vaughn, 19, were shot about 3:30 a.m. at Meadow Lake Apartments in the 400 block of Meadow Lake Circle.
When officers arrived at the apartment complex, they encountered a vehicle with an injured Davis in the passenger seat, leaving the scene, according to authorities. Police escorted the vehicle to a nearby hospital where Davis was treated.
A bullet grazed Vaughn in the lower leg, he told police.
An "unrelated tenant" at the complex said a bullet traveled through an exterior wall of her apartment and struck the wall of an interior room.
Witnesses described the shooters only as a white male and black male. The gunmen reportedly fled in a gray passenger car, police said.
