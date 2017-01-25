Home / Latest News /
2 drivers killed in head-on collision on U.S. highway in Arkansas
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 6:32 a.m.
Two men were killed on an Arkansas roadway Tuesday after their vehicles collided head-on in Greene County, officials said.
David Nolen, 48, of Marmaduke was driving a 2008 Chevrolet north on U.S. 49 in Marmaduke around 2:30 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report. The Chevrolet rear-ended another northbound vehicle, a 2014 Chevrolet truck, then crossed the centerline of the highway and collided head-on with a southbound 2012 Ford Van.
Nolen sustained fatal injuries. The van's driver, 29-year-old Stadford Mace of Edwards., Miss., was also killed, officials said.
No one else was reported injured, and conditions were clear and dry at the time.
Mace and Nolen's deaths are the 27th and 28th on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.
