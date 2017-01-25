Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

89th Annual Academy Award nominations

This article was published today at 4:09 a.m.

Complete list of 89th Annual Academy Award nominations announced Tuesday by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences:

Best Picture: Arrival, Fences, Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water, Hidden Figures, La La Land, Lion, Manchester by the Sea, Moonlight

Actor: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea; Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge; Ryan Gosling, La La Land; Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic; Denzel Washington, Fences

Actress: Emma Stone, La La Land; Natalie Portman, Jackie; Ruth Negga, Loving; Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins; Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Supporting actor: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight; Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water; Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea; Dev Patel, Lion; Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Supporting actress: Viola Davis, Fences; Naomie Harris, Moonlight; Nicole Kidman, Lion; Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures; Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Directing: Denis Villeneuve, Arrival; Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge; Damien Chazelle, La La Land; Barry Jenkins, Moonlight; Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Foreign language film: Toni Erdmann, The Salesman, A Man Called Ove, Tanna, Land of Mine

Adapted screenplay: Lion, Arrival, Moonlight, Hidden Figures, Fences

Original screenplay: Manchester by the Sea, Hell or High Water, La La Land, 20th Century Women, The Lobster

Animated feature film: Kubo and the Two Strings, Moana, My Life as a Zucchini, The Red Turtle, Zootopia

Production design: Arrival; Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them; Hail, Caesar!; La La Land; Passengers

Cinematography: Arrival, La La Land, Lion, Moonlight, Silence

Sound mixing: Arrival, Hacksaw Ridge, La La Land, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, 13 Hours

Sound editing: Arrival, Deepwater Horizon, Hacksaw Ridge, La La Land, Sully

Original score: La La Land, Jackie, Moonlight, Lion, Passengers

Original song: “City of Stars” from La La Land, “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana, “Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” from La La Land, “The Empty Chair” from Jim: The James Foley Story, “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” from Trolls

Costume design: La La Land, Jackie, Florence Foster Jenkins, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Allied

Documentary feature: Fire at Sea, I am Not Your Negro, Life, Animated, OJ: Made in America, 13th

Documentary (short subject): Extermis, 4.1 miles, Joe’s Violins, Watani: My Homeland, The White Helmets

Film editing: Arrival, Hell or High Water, Hacksaw Ridge, La La Land, Moonlight

Makeup and hairstyling: A Man Called Ove, Star Trek Beyond, Suicide Squad

Animated short film: Blind Vashya, Borrowed Time, Pear Cider and Cigarettes, Pearl, Piper

Live action short film: Ennemis interieurs, La femme et le TGV, Silent Nights, Sing, Timecode

Visual effects: Deepwater Horizon, Doctor Strange, The Jungle Book, Kubo and the Two Strings, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

