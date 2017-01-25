Home /
Pro Hogs
Andrew Landry wins on Web.com Tour
By Matt Jones
This article was published today at 3:52 p.m.
Former Arkansas golfer Andrew Landry has won for the second time on the PGA's Web.com Tour.
Landry made two eagles and shot a 5-under 67 Wednesday to win The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic. He finished the 72-hole tournament 16-under par.
It is the second Web.com Tour win for Landry and first since 2015. He is tied with Kyle Thompson for first-place on the tour's money list this year. The top 25 on the list earn their PGA Tour card for the following year.
