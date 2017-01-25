Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, January 25, 2017, 4:18 p.m.

Andrew Landry wins on Web.com Tour

By Matt Jones

This article was published today at 3:52 p.m.

andrew-landry-reacts-to-his-putt-on-the-18th-hole-during-the-delayed-third-round-of-the-us-open-golf-championship-at-oakmont-country-club-on-sunday-june-19-2016-in-oakmont-pa-ap-photojohn-minchillo

Andrew Landry reacts to his putt on the 18th hole during the delayed third round of the U.S. Open golf championship at Oakmont Country Club on Sunday, June 19, 2016, in Oakmont, Pa. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Former Arkansas golfer Andrew Landry has won for the second time on the PGA's Web.com Tour.

Landry made two eagles and shot a 5-under 67 Wednesday to win The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic. He finished the 72-hole tournament 16-under par.

It is the second Web.com Tour win for Landry and first since 2015. He is tied with Kyle Thompson for first-place on the tour's money list this year. The top 25 on the list earn their PGA Tour card for the following year.

