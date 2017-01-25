Arkansas couple arrested after 2 children found with bruises, cuts

A Crawford County couple was arrested Tuesday night after school officials discovered two students had severe bruising and cuts on their bodies, officials said.

Deputies began to investigate Robert and Andrea Cude, both 38, after an 8-year-old girl in their care complained of pain to a school employee, Crawford County Sheriff Ron Brown said.

Officials discovered the girl had several cuts, scabs, dried blood and severe bruising on her back side, Brown said. Her 10-year-old brother who attends the same school had similar injuries, he said. Deputies believe the injuries were inflicted by beatings from a wooden paddle, Brown said.

Five other children live at the couple’s home, located in the northern-central part of the county, Brown said. Those children will also speak with investigators about possible abuse they might have suffered, he said.

The couple was booked into Crawford County jail around 9 p.m. Robert Cude faces two counts of second-degree domestic battery, and his bail was set at $10,000, Brown said.

Andrea Cude faces two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and two counts of permitting child abuse. Her bail was set at $7,500.

The couple bonded out of jail Wednesday afternoon, Brown said.