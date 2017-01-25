Police: Arkansas man arrested after fight at fairgrounds leaves 36-year-old seriously hurt

An Arkansas man was arrested after he fought with another man at a county fairgrounds Saturday night and left him seriously injured, officials said.

Searcy police arrived at the White County Fairgrounds at 802 Davis Drive after getting a call about a fight in progress, said spokesman officer Terri Lee. When they arrived, the fight between 34-year-old Chad Alexander of Dover and 36-year-old Jeremy A. Heffington of Mena had already been broken up, Lee said.

An ambulance was called, and Heffington was taken to a local hospital to be treated, Lee said. At the time, police did not know the extent of his injuries, and Alexander was charged with a misdemeanor violation, she said.

After further investigation that involved speaking with several witnesses, police learned the extent of Heffington’s injuries as well as Alexander’s involvement, Lee said. His charge was upgraded to first-degree battery, Lee said.

Police cannot comment on the specifics of Heffington’s health status, Lee said, but a first-degree battery charge means that a person experienced “serious physical injury.”

Heffington does not face any charges at this time, Lee said, noting the investigation is ongoing and all details will be sent to the prosecuting attorney’s office.

Alexander was booked into White County jail around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, and his bail was set at $40,000, Lee said.