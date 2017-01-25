Arkansas man killed when car crosses centerline, hits truck 'nearly head-on,' police say

A 45-year-old Dardanelle man was killed Tuesday when his car crossed the centerline of an Arkansas highway and hit an oncoming truck "nearly head-on," authorities said.

It happened about 2:15 p.m. on Arkansas 7 south of Dardanelle in Yell County.

David Wayne Hubbard, 45, was driving a Chevy Cobalt north on the highway when the car crossed the centerline and collided with a southbound Volvo tractor trailer, Arkansas State Police said.

Hubbard was killed in the crash. No other injuries were reported.

An Arkansas State Police report didn't indicate what may have caused the car to cross the centerline. It said conditions were clear and dry at the time.

The death was the 26th on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.