Attitude warmups aid kids' pleasure in sports

It's a new year, but playing sports for children and teens is a year-round activity. Still, a new year is a good time to change habits related to athletic endeavors.

Caroline Silby has been a sports psychologist for more than 20 years. She has worked with lots of teams and individual athletes, including children as young as 10.

Here is what she had to say about helping children get more fun out of playing sports and perhaps playing better in 2017.

Q What does a sports psychologist do?

A I work with athletes when there is a gap between their abilities and their performances in games and meets. I also help them use their sports experiences to become happy, productive adults.

Q Where do you start with young athletes?

A I try to help them see the connections between their own actions and positive results. Sometimes I ask them to describe a time when they had a great game or event. They are happy to do that! Then I ask them what they did to have such a great performance.

Q What do they say?

A Most athletes can't say what they did that brought about a great performance. So it's important to identify what they can control that will help their performance. For example, when you ask athletes how much of their performance is influenced by their attitude, they will say a lot: 50 percent to even 99 percent. But they spend almost no time working on their attitude.

Q So how can kids work on their attitude?

A First, they can work on their coping skills. That is, when things go wrong in a game -- and things always go wrong -- how do you react? Second, there is a lot of what I call "noise" in pressure situations in any sport. It is important to filter out that noise and concentrate on what you can control to help your performance. Finally, athletes can learn to relax through breathing and mindfulness (paying close attention to your thoughts or feelings at a certain moment).

Q So what general advice would you give to young athletes?

A Look at your sports experience as an adventure story with lots of ups and downs. Enjoy the good times. When bad times come, see them as a chance to work at things and figure yourself out.

Family on 01/25/2017