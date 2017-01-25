Barford owns his home state

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- It was another happy homecoming for Arkansas guard Jaylen Barford on Tuesday night when the Razorbacks rallied from 15 points down to beat Vanderbilt 71-70 at Memorial Gymnasium.

Barford is from Jackson, Tenn., a two-hour drive west on Interstate 40 from Nashville. He said he had about 35 family members and friends at the game.

"It's always great to win, but it feels really good to be 2-0 against your home state," he said.

Barford, who scored 15 points against Vanderbilt, had 14 in the Razorbacks' 82-78 victory over Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., on Jan. 3.

Barford and the Razorbacks will be looking for more victories in Tennessee when they return to Nashville for the SEC Tournament.

One more for the road

Arkansas improved to 3-1 in SEC road games this season. The Razorbacks' other road victories were at Tennessee and Texas A&M. They also beat Texas in Houston.

Including victories at Alabama and Tennessee last season, Arkansas is 4-1 in its past five SEC road games.

Arkansas Commodore

Payton Willis, a freshman guard from Fayetteville, is the third Vanderbilt player from the state of Arkansas, according to the Commodores pregame notes.

The other two Commodores from Arkansas -- Ralph Childs (Jonesboro) and George Davis (Little Rock) -- were Commodores during the 1950s.

Childs later transferred to Arkansas State and finished his college playing career there.

Willis, who has played in all of Vanderbilt's games this season and started 12 times, had six points and two assists Tuesday night off the bench. He came into the game averaging 6.6 points, 2.4 assists and 1.9 rebounds in 20.1 minutes. His season-highs are 17 points against Butler, 8 assists against Santa Clara and 5 rebounds against Auburn and Alabama.

"Payton has played great," Vanderbilt Coach Drew Bryce said recently. "He's really helped us execute on offense. He's a very skilled player.

"I'm really impressed with just his overall floor game and his pace. He makes good decisions. He doesn't rush things. He's been a big part of our better play on offense in the last month-and-a-half."

Willis was one of three former Fayetteville High School players involved in Tuesday night's game. Arkansas senior guard Manny Watkins and graduate assistant coach Kikko Haydar also played for Fayetteville.

Streaks extended

Arkansas and Vanderbilt each extended lengthy streaks of hitting at least one three-point basket.

The Commodores, who hit 9 of 26 three-pointers, have hit at least one in all 984 games they've played since the three-point shot was adopted by college basketball for the 1986-87 season.

Arkansas hit 6 of 20 three-pointers to extend its streak to 926 games.

The Razorbacks' streak was in jeopardy in an 85-71 loss at Minnesota before Dusty Hannahs hit their first three-pointer with four minutes left. Arkansas finished the game 1 of 8.

The last time the Razorbacks didn't hit a three-pointer was Jan. 7, 1989, at Texas in a 99-92 victory. The Razorbacks attempted two three-pointers with Lee Mayberry and Cannon Whitby each missing one.

Cancer awareness

The Arkansas coaches wore sneakers with their suits Tuesday night to raise cancer awareness and promote education about the disease, prevention, screening and early detection.

Arkansas coaches wore gold laces with their gray sneakers to honor Lacey Holsworth, an 8-year-old college basketball fan who died from cancer in 2014.

The gold laces can be purchased at Shoe Carnival stores while supplies last, with proceeds benefiting the American Cancer Society and Princess Lacey's Legacy.

Where's Kevin?

It was odd for Arkansas to play Vanderbilt and not see Kevin Stallings on the home bench.

Stallings was the Commodores' coach for 17 seasons before taking the Pittsburgh job after last season. Bryce Drew is in his first season as Vanderbilt's coach.

Stallings had a 332-220 record at Vanderbilt, including 6-15 against the Razorbacks.

Tuesday night marked the first time Arkansas had played Vanderbilt without Stallings on the bench since Feb. 6, 1999, when the Commodores won 73-69 at Memorial Gymnasium with Jan van Breda Kolff as their coach.

It was a tough Tuesday night for Stallings, whose Panthers lost 106-51 to Louisville at home to fall to 12-8.

See you in two weeks

The Razorbacks and Commodores will play again Feb. 7 when Vanderbilt visits Walton Arena.

Big 12 time

Arkansas will take a break from conference play when the Razorbacks play at Oklahoma State on Saturday in the Big 12-SEC Challenge.

Oklahoma State (12-8, 2-6 Big 12) beat TCU 89-76 on Monday night at home.

The Razorbacks last played the Cowboys during the 2003-04 season when Oklahoma State won 73-58 in Walton Arena.

Arkansas is playing at Stillwater, Okla., for the first time since the 2002-03 season when the Cowboys won 71-45.

Sports on 01/25/2017