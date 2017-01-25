Basketball: Bentonville holds off Rogers Heritage

ROGERS -- Jordan Hemphill made a layup at the buzzer to cap a great night and had a big hand all-around in helping Bentonville claw its way past Rogers Heritage for a key 52-44 7A-West Conference win Tuesday night in War Eagle Arena.

Hemphill poured in a game-high 24 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, to help the Tigers win their fifth in six games and climb into a first-place tie with Springdale Har-Ber.

Heritage (11-8, 3-3 7A-West) tied the game at 34 less than a minute into the fourth quarter, but Bentonville responded with a 7-0 spurt to regain the lead. The War Eagles cut the lead to three with 25.4 seconds left, but Bentonville hit 3 of 4 free throws and finished with Hemphill's layup as the exclaimation mark.

Bentonville coach Jason McMahan said Hemphill was a difference-maker filling up the stat sheet with five steals, five rebounds and a couple of assists, too. But he also credited Heritage for keeping the pressure on until the final seconds then the Tigers hit 7 of 8 free throws over the final 1:48 to preserve the victory.

"I thought Jordan was the best all-around basketball player out there tonight," McMahan said. "Driving, cutting, hit a 3 -- the whole deal -- you name it. We got a little tight there and Heritage brought that to our door and missed some free throws. My last two times I just told them 'Let's play Tiger basketball. You guys are good free throw shooters.'

"I thought it was a really good game. Our kids had to fight hard, hard, hard. Great job by Heritage mixing up their defenses. We couldn't ever get any rhythm because of Heritage's defense."

Hemphill was Bentonville's lone player in double figures, but Aaron Estrada chipped in seven points and a game-high six assists.

Heritage coach Tom Olsen was pleased with his team's effort, but Bentonville's size and rebounding advantage was too much to overcome. The War Eagles also made just 6 of 20 3-pointers, despite several open looks.

"I thought we had several 3-point shots go in, it's a different ballgame," Olsen said. "A lot different. But that happens when you're behind. After a possession or two, they're harder to make. They're long. They're good defenders.

"We executed pretty well. They are so long and athletic around the basket, it's hard for us to get any second chances and that's probably where the difference was."

Junior Seth Stanley led Heritage with 21 points, while Ty Olsen chipped in 11. The War Eagles led only briefly in the seocnd half, 25-24, in the third quarter. But Bentonville responded with a 10-2 run -- eight by Hemphill --for a 34-27 lead.

Girls

Bentonville 69, Rogers Heritage 42

The Lady Tigers jumped to a 17-5 lead after a quarter and never looked back to post the road win.

Emma Palasak, a 5-11 junior, scored 18 points off the bench, while Lauren Hargus added 18 for the Lady Tigers (10-9, 3-3). Krista Clark was also in double figures with 14. Sydney Kinnamon led Heritage (6-13, 0-5) with 13, including three 3-pointers.

Bentonville will host Bentonville West on Friday, while Heritage plays at Springdale Har-Ber.

