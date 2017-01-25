Basketball: Greenland uses fast start to down Pea Ridge

GREENLAND -- Alan Barton is the gregarious type who'll talk to anyone, anywhere.

He showed it on Tuesday when he exchanged small talk and high-fives with four Pea Ridge players before the game. He then put his tie and game face on while guiding Greenland to another victory.

Greenland grabbed an early lead and held on for a 46-36 victory over the Lady Blackhawks in 3A/4A District 1 action at the Greenland gym. Saphire Osborn scored 17 points and Fiona Wilson 15 to lead the Lady Pirates.

Greenland led throughout after losing 51-47 in overtime at Pea Ridge earlier this season.

"Knowing each other and having fun is what high school girls basketball is all about," Barton said of his pregame chat with the Lady Blackhawks. "They all know who I am because of my character and the way I coach. But I want them to know 'hey, this is just a basketball game and we can be friends forever.'"

Greenland (16-5) spent much of the game pounding the ball inside to Osborn who scored 10 of her 16 points in the first half. Osborn was a handful for Pea Ridge (13-9) and muscled in one basket with two defenders all over her.

"She's got great moves and we've got to get to ball to her to be successful," Barton said of Osborn, a senior center. "Her thing is 'once I get the ball, I'm going to go to the basket' and she did a good job of that tonight."

Pea Ridge couldn't recover after falling behind 15-4 after one quarter. The Lady Blackhawks made two baskets and took three shots in the first quarter that failed to hit the rim. Pea Ridge then made only one field goal in the third quarter when Greenland stretched its lead to 38-20.

"It's like we forgot to get off the bus," Pea Ridge coach Heath Neal said. "They were ready to play and we weren't. But Alan's teams are always like that."

The Lady Blackhawks played their best basketball in the fourth quarter when they outscored Greenland 16-8. Pea Ridge pulled within 10 points three times against the Lady Pirates, who made only 6 of 10 free throws in the fourth quarter.

Boys

Pea Ridge 70, Greenland 40

Matt Thomas and Britton Caudill each scored 16 points to lead Pea Ridge past Greenland.

Pea Ridge led 18-7 after one quarter and 40-25 at halftime. The sportsmanship rule with a running clock began after the Blackhawks pulled ahead 68-38 in the fourth quarter.

