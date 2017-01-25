Basketball: Harrison rolls over Farmington

FARMINGTON -- Harrison clicked in all phases Tuesday and rolled to a 70-55 road win against Farmington in 6A/5A District 1 action at Cardinal Arena.

The Goblins (15-4) had three players score in double-figures and held Farmington scoring sensation Matt Wilson to just 15 points in the win.

"We did it with our defense," Harrison coach David Stahler said. "We feel like if we can get the stop and get the board, we're pretty good in transition."

The Goblins were good in every part of the game Tuesday. Harrison was 11 of 13 from the free-throw line, dominated the boards at both ends and played lock-down defense on Wilson, who has recorded a 49- and a 50-point game this season.

"They are by far the best defensive team we've played this year and we knew what they were going to do," Farmington coach Beau Thompson said. "We knew they were going to take the ball out of Wilson's hands and they did a good job of that."

The Cardinals (14-5) got solid offensive production from Skylar Montez, who finished with 18 points, and Xavier Staten, who added 10.

"I thought we did a good job offensively until we had a little lapse in the third quarter," Thompson said. "But the main thing with that team is, you've got to get some stops."

Harrison raced to an early double-digit lead as Curry scored 9 first-quarter points and helped the Goblins to a 34-22 lead at halftime. Curry finished with a game-high 20 points.

Farmington scored the first five points of the third quarter on Cade Fenton's 3-pointer off the glass, and a steal and layup from Wilson, who finished with 15 points. The Cardinals sliced the deficit to 34-27 on Wilson's bucket, then later pulled within six points twice, the last at 39-33 on Staten's 3-pointer.

But Harrison extended the lead to 42-33 when Jackson Marseilles collected four straight offensive rebounds before finally getting a shot to fall and drawing a foul with 3 minutes, 26 seconds left in the third quarter. Marseilles hit the free throw for a three-point play. The Goblins went on an 11-2 run to close the quarter for a 53-35 lead.

"This is a group of seniors who have played well all throughout their years," Stahler said. "They have really good chemistry and they are smart players. They make good decisions and when they're doing that, they are fun to watch."

Marseilles finished with 17 points for Harrison and Trevor Atwell added 15.

The Cardinals will return to the court on Friday at Siloam Springs.

Girls

Harrison 55, Farmington 53

McKenzie Glenn drained a short jump shot with under 2 seconds lift and Harrison overcame a double-digit deficit to knock off Farmington.

Harrison trailed 49-39 with 5:24 left, but outscored the Lady Cardinals (14-5) down the stretch.

Brylie Parker (12-6) led Harrison with 20 points and Glenn finished with 12.

Makenna Vanzant and Madisyn Pense each scored 17 for Farmington.

