Basketball: Lady Panthers snap skid, roll past Providence Academy

SILOAM SPRINGS -- It's been a tough road so far this season for the Siloam Springs girls basketball team, but the Lady Panthers put together one of their best performances of the year Tuesday night.

Siloam Springs snapped a six-game losing streak with a 64-37 rout of Providence Academy inside Panther Activity Center.

The Lady Panthers took an early lead and never trailed in the game, building a 10-point halftime lead and steadily pulling ahead throughout the game.

Siloam Springs (5-16) piled up points in transition and on second chance opportunities.

"We ran the floor so well tonight," said Siloam Springs head coach Tim Rippy. "Our conditioning paid off, and I felt like they looked a little tired in the second half."

As they have all season, the Lady Panthers struggled with turnovers, but they also played well on defense and forced several Providence turnovers.

"We played really good defensively," Rippy said. "If we were to give a team ball tonight, it would go to the defense."

Junior post Hadlee Hollenback led the Lady Panthers early in the game with 11 of her 13 points in the first half. Junior guard Morgan Vaughn came on strong in the second half with 13 of her game-high 16 points after sitting out most of the first half in foul trouble.

But the X-factor for Siloam Springs was junior Brooklyn Buckminster, who had a season-high 12 points and guarded Providence's top shooter Hayley Kate Webb and held her to five points.

"(Buckminster) played a terrfic ballgame," Rippy said.

Siloam Springs led 12-10 after the first quarter and used a 7-0 run at the end of the first half to take a 27-17 lead. Kenlie Noel started the surge with a 3-pointer and Hollenback and Buckminster added buckets to take a double-digit lead.

Providence got within 31-24 in the second half after a basket by Faith Curry, but Siloam Springs answered with a 10-0 run to go up 41-24. Sidney Henry and Vaughn had 3-pointers in that stretch, while Buckminster and Alexis Roach also scored.

The lead snowballed on the Lady Patriots (15-6) from there, as they were held to a season-low 37 points. Curry led the Lady Patriots with 12 points.

"Worst game we've played this season so far," said Providence coach Lisa Bivens. "They outplayed us in every way. We didn't come ready to play."

Boys

Providence Academy 43, Siloam Springs 36

Braden Thomas scored 19 points, including a big 3-pointer in the fourth quarter, and Taylor Weber added 15 and a big dunk late as the Patriots held off the Panthers.

Siloam Springs, which trailed by 16 points early in the third quarter, had pulled within 37-33 after a Noah Karp basket inside.

The Patriots came back down and found Thomas in the far corner and he buried the shot to put the Patriots up 40-33.

"He didn't blink," Providence coach Austin Bivens said of Thomas, who finished with five 3-pointers. "He can get hot. A guy like that can be streaky, but he was just ice cold on that shot."

S.K. Shittu was limited by foul trouble most of the night but he did throw down three two-handed dunks to finish with six points.

Josh Hunt led the Panthers with 13 points, while Noah Karp had 11.

The Patriots never trailed in their nonconferce victory.

