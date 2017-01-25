Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, January 25, 2017, 8:13 a.m.

Bielema waiting for next assistant hire

By Tom Murphy

This article was published today at 8:03 a.m.

PHOTO BY JASON IVESTER

Arkansas coach Bret Bielema watches warmups prior to a game against Virginia Tech on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Charlotte, N.C.

FAYETTEVILLE — Coach Bret Bielema suggested he won't fill the vacant spot on his defensive staff until after national signing day next Wednesday. Bielema said he and defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads have talked on and off campus to potential candidates.

Rhoads' promotion to coordinator leaves an opening at defensive backs coach.

"I'll be very surprised if anything happens before signing day," Bielema said Saturday. "But I've been shocked before.

"One of the things that always comes into play is the domino effect of the league above us. A lot of times when there's huge transition there and people are locked into certain things until the Super Bowl's wrapped up, it's kind of always a domino effect."

Print Headline: Dwelling on '16 not for Rhoads

