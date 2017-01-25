State Capitol briefs

Opinion says 'pot' directives inviolable

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge wrote in an opinion released Tuesday that lawmakers lack the discretion to violate directives given by the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Amendment.

But in response to a question about whether passing laws and regulations to carry out amendment directives would violate federal law, Rutledge said federal law falls outside her office's scope.

She continued that the amendment "cannot act as a shield to federal criminal prosecution" under the federal Controlled Substances Act.

There is no exception for medical marijuana, so "it is impossible to definitively say that no state government official or employee could be subject to prosecution for actions required by the [amendment]. Such decisions lie in the discretion of federal officials."

Nevertheless, she said she believed that any prosecution against state officials likely would fail.

Rep. Doug House, R-North Little Rock, requested the opinion. He is organizing medical-marijuana legislation in the House.

Lawmakers can modify most of the voter-approved Arkansas Medical Marijuana Amendment with a two-thirds vote of the House and Senate.

-- Brian Fanney

Office-malfeasance lawsuits endorsed

A Senate committee Monday endorsed legislation that would allow the attorney general to file a civil lawsuit against a state or local elected official or employees if legislative auditors have identified an occurrence of alleged malfeasance or illegal conduct and under other circumstances.

"It is designed to be a deterrent," Sen. Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana, told the Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee about his Senate Bill 34.

The bill would require several steps be taken before the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee considers referring the matter to the attorney general.

Those steps would include a vote for a state or local elected official or employee to resign from his position and a vote to request the official or employee repay or reimburse the state or local government funds,

The bill would allow the attorney general to seek monetary damages from the official or employee of up to three times the amount of funds proved to have been either stolen, illegally expended, improperly used or mishandled or the value of the public property proved to have been stolen, illegally expended, improperly used or mishandled.

In lawsuits filed against a state constitutional officer, lawmaker or state agency director, the measure also would allow the attorney general to seek monetary damages of up to 10 times the amount of money funds proved to have been stolen, illegally expended, improperly used or mishandled or the value of the public property proved to have been stolen, illegally expended, improperly used or mishandled.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Bills add penalties for harm to officers

Lawmakers in the House and Senate took separate actions Tuesday to stiffen penalties for crimes committed against law enforcement officials.

The Senate passed Senate Bill 20, which would expand the crime of aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer or corrections officer to include knowingly firing a gun at someone serving either duty. Firing a gun at an officer would be a Class Y felony, punishable by up to 40 years in prison, according to the legislation by Sen. Jim Hendren, R-Gravette.

Also Tuesday, the House Judiciary Committee moved to back the creation of sentence enhancements for crimes targeting law enforcement officers and first responders.

The tougher penalties proposed by House Bill 1172, filed by Rep. Dwight Tosh, R-Jonesboro, would range from an additional year in jail for misdemeanors and up to 10 years added to a prison sentence for the most serious felonies.

Only one person spoke against the bill in committee. Paul Calvert of Faulkner County said he did not want to come across as anti-police, but argued the enhancements "further reinforce the perception that police are superior to citizens."

The committee supported the bill on a voice vote without opposition.

Tosh's bill is similar to Senate Bill 19, which was passed by the Senate Judiciary Committee last week, though the enhancements in the Senate bill would not be as tough.

-- John Moritz

Lawmaker updating harassing-mail law

Changes to the state's harassing-communications statute to include electronic messages were endorsed Tuesday by the House Judiciary Committee.

The sponsor of House Bill 1176, Rep. Clarke Tucker, D-Little Rock, said the change was needed to bring the definition of the offense into the 21st century.

The old language of the statute includes communication by "telephone, telegraph or mail" as well as other forms of written communication.

Tucker said the old language probably would cover most forms of harassment using electronic devices, but prosecutors had asked him to clarify the law also include emails, text messages and other modern means of communication.

Tucker said his bill also would protect harassment through social media.

The committee supported the measure without opposition on a voice vote.

-- John Moritz

Tweaked, junk-food bill heads to House

A bill proposing that junk foods be restricted from food-stamp purchases was again supported by a House committee Tuesday after being sent back with changes.

After House Bill 1035 got the endorsement of the House Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee last week, the legislation's sponsor, Rep. Mary Bentley, R-Perryville, said she realized she needed to change the agency that would be responsible for creating standards for what would be considered unhealthful food.

Bentley's bill originally stated the Department of Human Services would make those rules, but now it gives that power to the Department of Health.

After passing the committee again on a voice vote, Bentley's bill can now be taken up by the full House.

-- John Moritz

