Bread crumbs form crust in savory quiche

This homemade quiche is ready to serve in less than half an hour, making it ideal for a quick weeknight meal. I like to serve a warm, inviting quiche, but for a midweek supper I don't want to fuss with pastry dough. The secret here not only saves time, but calories too. Bread crumbs stand in for the traditional pastry crust. You can still slice and serve the quiche with this crust.

Use any variety of mushrooms you like.

A tossed green salad is all you need to complete the meal.

Miami Herald wine columnist suggests pairing this quiche with a festive, sparkling rose.

Ham and Wild Mushroom Quiche

Vegetable oil, olive oil or butter, for coating pan

½ cup whole-wheat bread crumbs

½ pound deli ham, torn into bite-size pieces

1 cup sliced shiitake mushrooms

1 cup sliced red onion

1 cup sliced red bell pepper

2 whole eggs PLUS 4 egg whites

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

½ cup milk

½ cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

Salt and ground black pepper

Heat oven to 400 degrees.

Grease the bottom and sides of a 10-inch shallow pie or casserole dish with vegetable oil, olive oil or butter. Sprinkle bread crumbs over bottom and sides of plate. Tilt the plate around to make sure the sides are covered with crumbs. Gently shake the plate to evenly distribute excess crumbs across the bottom.

Place the ham, mushrooms, onion and red bell pepper in the pie plate.

In a bowl lightly beat the 2 whole eggs and 4 egg whites with a fork. Add the nutmeg, milk, cheese and salt and pepper to taste. Pour into the prepared pie plate. Using a fork, make sure the ham and mushrooms are submerged in the egg mixture. Bake 25 minutes or until set and firm. Remove, cut in halves and serve.

Makes 2 servings.

