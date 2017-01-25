Cheesy corncakes are tasty as a role player or as a star

These Venezuelan street snacks are tasty plain or topped with shredded pork, roasted vegetables -- or anything else.

They are best served hot off the griddle, sprinkled with an easy melting cheese such as mozzarella, asadero or queso de Oaxaca.

Cachapas

3 cups yellow corn kernels

1/2 cup arepa flour (see note)

1/3 cup whole milk

2 eggs

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

2 tablespoons sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

Corn oil, for cooking

3/4 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

Measure all ingredients (except corn oil and cheese) into the food processor. Process until smooth (or as smooth as possible), about 30 seconds.

On a griddle or in a skillet, heat a little corn oil over medium-low. Pour in 1/4 cup batter and nudge into a circle about 4-inches in diameter. Cook until the corncake is brown at the edges, speckled with popped bubbles and no longer sticky to the touch, about 4 minutes. Flip. Scatter on 1 tablespoon cheese. Cook until cheese has melted and cake is golden on the second side, about 3 minutes. Adding more oil as needed, cook remaining cakes. Keep finished cakes warm in a 250-degree oven.

Enjoy open-faced or folded in half.

Makes 12 corncakes.

Note: Arepa flour, precooked white cornmeal, is shelved with other kinds of flour or with Latin American goods at the grocery store. Or try a Latin market. Brand names include Goya Masarepa and Harina P.A.N. If you can't find it, use masa harina.

Adapted from Alma Cocina Latina restaurant, Baltimore

Food on 01/25/2017