Cornbread coating sweetens look, taste of pork tenderloin

An herbed cornbread coating gives this savory pork tenderloin a touch of sweetness. Some of the coating might dislodge when you cut into the pork; serve the crumbs alongside, for they are tasty.

Herb-Coated Pork Tenderloin

2 (12-to-16-ounce) pork tenderloins, trimmed

Salt and ground black pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons butter

4 to 6 ounces cornbread (for 2 cups crumbled)

3 cloves garlic, minced

Leaves from 4 stems flat-leaf parsley, minced

4 fresh sage leaves, minced

Leaves from 1 stem rosemary, minced

Leaves from 1 stem thyme, minced

1/2 cup Dijon-style mustard

Heat oven to 450 degrees. Heat a cast-iron skillet on the stove top over high heat.

Tuck the thin ends under to create tenderloins of even thickness, securing them with the wooden picks or skewers. Season the meat lightly all over with salt and pepper.

Add the oil to the skillet and swirl to coat, then add the tenderloins. Sear on all sides, turning the meat, for a total of 3 minutes or until evenly browned. Transfer to a platter and discard the toothpicks or skewers.

Reduce the stove top heat to low; melt the butter in the same skillet you used for searing the pork. Use your fingers to crumble the corn bread to yield 2 cups of crumbs, letting them fall into a mixing bowl as you work.

Add the garlic to the skillet; cook for 30 seconds, stirring, then transfer to the bowl, along with the chopped herbs, stirring to coat. Season lightly with salt and pepper.

Use paper towel to wipe out the skillet.

Spread the mustard evenly all over the seared tenderloins, then press the herb crumb mixture evenly over each piece of meat. Place in the skillet and transfer to the oven; roast for 10 to 15 minutes or until the pork reaches an internal temperature of 145 to 150 degrees.

Use tongs to transfer the meat to a cutting board to rest for 5 minutes, then cut into thick slices and serve warm.

Makes 6 servings.

Adapted from The New Cast Iron Skillet Cookbook: 150 Fresh Ideas for America's Favorite Pan by Ellen Brown

Food on 01/25/2017