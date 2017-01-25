Duncan serves as ignition in Cabot victory

CABOT -- Cabot Coach Jerry Bridges said the Panthers were a driven team Tuesday night, and senior guard Bobby Joe Duncan was clearly in the driver's seat.

Duncan scored 18 points and handed out four assists as the Panthers rolled late for a 65-50 victory over cold-shooting Fort Smith Northside in a a battle between two of the four 7A-Central Conference leaders.

"He's been my show for three years," Bridges said of Duncan. "He makes my job a lot easier. When Bobby Joe wants to go, he can play. He drives [our] car. It was a Volkswagen in the first half, but we got a little better model at the end."

Northside (12-6, 3-2) rarely trailed in the first half, taking a 5-4 lead on Isaiah Joe's three-pointer with 6:05 left in the first quarter. The Grizzlies kept a grip on that lead for the next two quarters, but a 6-of-24 shooting performance in the second half doomed the visitors.

Cabot (14-2, 4-1) trailed 27-24 to start the second half, and Northside scored on back-to-back layups from Tre Norwood and DeMichael Whitfield in the first minute of the third quarter. Duncan and the Panthers took over from there.

Duncan assisted on a field goal by Jarrod Barnes, then connected on consecutive shots -- including a three-pointer that tied the game at 31-31 with 5:47 left in the third quarter.

Cabot took the lead for good with 3:46 left in the quarter on a three-point play by Logan Gilbertson.

"We started playing defense, and we started playing together on offense," Duncan said. "We just started to click."

Cabot scored nine consecutive points to take a 43-36 advantage. Northside drew to within 43-42 with 6:51 left in the game, but the Panthers scored eight of the next 10 points. The Grizzlies were no closer than five points the rest of the way.

Senior Tyrell Perry came off the bench and led Northside with 20 points, but Joe -- a University of Arkansas commitment -- and senior guard Tevin Brewer were held to eight points apiece.

Barnes scored 15 points, and center Matt Stanley added 13 points and grabbed 9 rebounds, 6 of which came in the fourth quarter.

Cabot was 21-of-40 shooting while Northside finished 18 of 51.

"I thought as the game went on, I thought our defense got better," Bridges said. "You can't simulate [Brewer's] quickness. In the first half, he got to us a little more, but in the second half, we did a better job of staying down and moving our feet.

"On the road, we hope teams don't come in here and shoot great. They didn't have one of their better shooting nights, but I thought we did a good job of trying to guard them."

NORTHSIDE (50)

Brewer 3 2-2 8, Norwood 2 0-1 4, Whitfield 1 0-0 2, Joe 2 2-2 8, Myers 0 0-0 0, Forsey 2 3-5 8, Perry 8 4-5 20, Young 0 0-2 0, Taylor 0 0-0 0, Travis 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 11-17 50.

CABOT (65)

Vance 0 0-0 0, Duncan 5 7-13, 18, Barnes 7 0-1 15, Weir 0 0-0 0, Gilbertson 2 2-3 6, Brown 2 4-6 9, Stanley 3 7-8 13, Allgood 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 20-31 65.

Northside (12-6) 17 10 11 12 -- 50

Cabot (14-2) 14 10 19 22 -- 65

Three-point goals -- Northside 3 (Joe 2, Forsey); Cabot 3 (Duncan, Barnes, Brown). Team fouls -- Northside 27, Cabot 19. Technicals -- Northside bench.

Sports on 01/25/2017