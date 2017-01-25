Dwelling on '16 not for Rhoads

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads did not go into details when he was asked last weekend why the Razorbacks underperformed on defense.

"I would rather look forward than look back," Rhoads said Saturday at his first media session since being promoted from defensive backs coach by Bret Bielema. "There were a lot of factors that affected the output and performance of this defensive unit, but I'm sure looking forward to 2017."

Arkansas ranked No. 76 in total defense, allowing 426.6 yards per game, and No. 94 in rushing defense, allowing 205.5 yards per game. The Razorbacks allowed 5.91 yards per run to rank No. 126 out of 128 FBS teams. That figure was 3.9 yards more per carry than FBS leader Alabama's average of 2.01.

Rhoads asserted Arkansas can and will be better on defense this fall.

"I think we can play good defense," he said. "I think we can play better defense. I don't know if I'm willing to put numbers on what exactly that is.

"Are you just talking about a statistical rise? I don't know what other factors are going to play into it: offense, defense, special teams, quality of opponents and all that. Simply stated, we can play better defense and I believe we will play better defense."

Patton pending

Arkansas junior college tight end signee Jeremy Patton posted a message on his Twitter account Tuesday that was addressed to "the Razorback family" to discuss why he didn't enroll for the spring semester.

"Last semester, I was on course to graduate mid-year, but I failed to complete this task, which is why I am not at the University of Arkansas at the current moment," Patton wrote. "My commitment is 100% with Arkansas as I have said before, I just did not get all of the credits that I had needed to be able to transfer in the winter. I am working diligently to finish up the rest of my classes and will enroll very early this summer."

Patton, the No. 1-rated junior college tight end from Arizona Western College, also praised the Arkansas coaching staff for "guiding me down the right path to achieve my goals."

Coaching pause

Coach Bret Bielema suggested he won't fill the vacant spot on his defensive staff until after national signing day next Wednesday. Bielema said he and defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads have talked on and off campus to potential candidates.

Rhoads' promotion to coordinator leaves an opening at defensive backs coach.

"I'll be very surprised if anything happens before signing day," Bielema said Saturday. "But I've been shocked before.

"One of the things that always comes into play is the domino effect of the league above us. A lot of times when there's huge transition there and people are locked into certain things until the Super Bowl's wrapped up, it's kind of always a domino effect."

Sprinkle speaks

Former Arkansas tight end Jeremy Sprinkle addressed his shoplifting citation and suspension from the Belk Bowl in a question-and-answer podcast with a Senior Bowl representative after arriving for the game in Mobile, Ala.

Sprinkle put eight items valued at $260 in his bag at a Belk store after using the $450 gift card allotted by the bowl. He was caught by authorities and suspended for Arkansas' 35-24 loss to Virginia Tech.

"What happened was I had some stuff in my bag that I checked out, so I was just walking around the store ... made the mistake of trying to be too greedy and [put] extra stuff in my bag and just got caught up with it," Sprinkle said. "You know, I'm just trying to take this opportunity to learn from it, become a better man from it and just look forward."

Sprinkle said he knows he disappointed a lot of people.

"When they started coming back, I just really wanted to be out there," Sprinkle said. "It hurt me a lot. I still think about it a lot, but ... it was just an unfortunate mistake that I made. I just learn from it."

Sprinkle will be joined by former Hog teammate Toby Baker on the North roster for Saturday's game.

Sprinkle measured 6-4½, 256 pounds at the official weigh-in Monday, while Baker checked in at 6-3, 207. Sprinkle has the sixth-largest hands on the North roster at 10 5/8 inches and the third-longest arm measurement at 34 1/8 inches.

Baker will wear No. 37 as he did at Arkansas. He is the only punter listed on the North roster. Sprinkle will wear No. 83 as he did at Arkansas. He joins Toledo's Mike Roberts and Florida International's Jonnu Smith as the tight ends on the North team, which is being coached by John Fox and the staff of the Chicago Bears. Hue Jackson and the Browns are coaching the South team.

Rhoads way

Paul Rhoads, a seven-year head coach at Iowa State, said being a secondary coach in 2016 was "a lot easier" but left him wanting more input.

"But it left me empty to a certain extent, too, of wanting to have a bigger influence and wanting to do more," Rhoads said. "I'm very blessed to be in a situation where I get to do that right here, where I was and with a group of young men that I'm very fond of."

Rhoads said he hoped to become a head coach again but hasn't put a timetable on it.

"I don't like the way I finished up that opportunity that I was given," Rhoads said of his 32-55 record with the Cyclones.

Enos deal

Robb Smith's departure to Minnesota makes offensive coordinator Dan Enos the highest-paid assistant coach at Arkansas, pending the new deal for defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads.

Enos signed an amended contract Jan. 5 that raised his salary to $800,000 for 2017, with built-in raises of $50,000 the next two years. The noncompete clause with other SEC schools Enos agreed to in his original deal carried over to the current agreement.

Heading to 3-4

Coach Bret Bielema thinks a 3-4 defensive alignment, which the Razorbacks will concentrate on this spring, will allow more versatility in personnel and schemes.

"Without a doubt ... it allows us to get more of that under-recruited, undersized speed," Bielema said. "Guys that play well in space. Even the top defenses in our league have converted to the 3-4."

Bielema mentioned current players such as Randy Ramsey, Michael Taylor and Karl Roesler as players who are solid candidates for outside linebacker spots in a 3-4 front.

Bielema and defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads said Arkansas will have the versatility to also utilize four-man fronts in 2017.

10th assistant?

The FBS seems headed toward approving a 10th assistant coach in football, but it looks like April might be the earliest the legislation can be approved.

The American Football Coaches Association voted unanimously at its convention in Nashville, Tenn., earlier this month to move forward with a 10th assistant coach. The NCAA's football oversight committee, meeting later in Nashville, agreed.

"There was unanimity around the table on the addition of a 10th assistant coach being allowed," Committee Chairman Bob Bowlsby said in a statement. "We feel it is appropriate from a student-athlete welfare standpoint. The ratio of coaches to student-athletes is much higher in football than other sports, and this helps address that."

Coach Bret Bielema, who spoke in favor of a 10th assistant coach throughout the fall, said the legislation might not go into effect as early or as easily as he once thought.

"That obviously has to go through a group of administrators. It has to go through a group of presidents, and I don't think it's going to be as clean," he said. "Two weeks ago, I would've agreed 100 percent with you. I just don't feel that it's gonna be as simple as they laid it out.

"I've been told that it may go through, but we may not be able to hire anybody until next January."

Bielema said he would be surprised if a 10th assistant at Arkansas isn't "involved heavily in either special teams or defense" and also has a large presence in recruiting.

Late work

Arkansas' inability to close out big second-half leads at Missouri and against Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl has hounded Bret Bielema's thoughts since December and has led to a new structure for winter workouts.

After consulting with strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert, Bielema decided to move away from the early morning workouts the Razorbacks have used in the past.

"Just a simple thing we've done this year is instead of early morning workouts, we're doing late afternoon workouts," Bielema said. "So things are at the end of the day to put an emphasis on it's not how you start, it's how you finish. Just little modifications like that.

"When you finish the season with those two losses you have to take a step back. It's not a good thing obviously in any shape or form. But I have a very hungry football team. I have a team that knows what was in their hands and what they can be. I think they are very coachable and motivated to have success. So I will try to turn negatives into positives."

New verbiage

The defense will take up new terminology for play calling in 2017 as the Razorbacks transition from defensive coordinator Robb Smith to Paul Rhoads.

"What I don't want to do, to put simplistically, is I don't want a guy that has been playing a position or a technique in the past that he could revert back to thinking he's playing that same scheme," Bielema said. "Does that make sense? Now, a three-technique's a three-technique. I'm not talking about something that drastic.

"So as coaches we'll do whatever makes sense for our student-athletes, so we minimize the things they have to learn and maximize the amount of time we can give them."

Spring fling

Arkansas football players will report back to campus after spring break March 26 and begin five weeks of spring ball on March 28, Bret Bielema said. The Razorbacks plan to practice every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, ending with the annual Red-White Game on April 29.

'Super' Flowers

Former Arkansas standout Trey Flowers will start at defensive end for the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 51 on Feb. 5 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Flowers had three tackles in New England's 36-17 victory over Pittsburgh in Sunday's AFC Championship Game.

The 6-2, 265-pounder from Huntsville, Ala., leads the Patriots with seven sacks, all recorded during a seven-game span late in the season, and ranks 11th with 45 tackles. He also has two fumble recoveries.

Extra points

• Arkansas' annual Signing Day on the Hill event will take place Feb. 2, the day after national signing day, from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at the Holiday Inn & Convention Center in Springdale.

• Ex-Arkansas receiver Keon Hatcher had one reception for 19 yards for the National team, which defeated the American team 27-7 in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl on Saturday in Carson, Calif.

• Former Arkansas quarterback Ricky Town announced he will transfer to Ventura (Calif.) College.

