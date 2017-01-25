FTs keep PA safely ahead

Pulaski Academy didn't make a field goal in the fourth quarter, but it didn't need one.

The Lady Bruins came away from Charles Ripley Gymnasium with a 52-42 victory over Little Rock Parkview on Tuesday night because of their success at the free-throw line.

Pulaski Academy made 11 of 15 at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter and 21 of 30 in the game.

"Your mind's got to be right," Pulaski Academy Coach Rick Treadway said. "There was no doubt our mind was right. The kids stepped up and made some big ones when they had to.

"Free throws and layups, [when] you make those, you're going to give yourselves a chance. Tonight, it was the difference."

Morgan Wallace led Pulaski Academy (19-1, 7-0 6A/5A-4) with 23 points.

"She's our motor," Treadway said. "She played lights-out tonight. I was very proud of her. She's one of the best in the state. She played like it tonight."

Mattie Hatcher had 16 points for the Lady Bruins.

Morgan Brady led Parkview (15-3, 6-1) with 14 points.

PULASKI ACADEMY (52)

Hatcher 5 5-8 16, Wallace 6 11-16 23, Swanson 0 4-5 4, Engskov 2 0-0 4, Wiggans 1 1-1 3, Dunn 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 21-30 52.

LR PARKVIEW (42)

Lasker 1 0-0 3, Jones 4 0-0 8, Alexander 2 2-4 7, Brady 6 0-0 14, Williams 3 0-0 6, Floyd 1 0-0 2, Givens 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 2-4 42.

Pulaski Academy (19-1) 15 11 15 11 -- 52

LR Parkview (15-3) 9 11 13 9 -- 42

Three-point goals -- Pulaski Academy 1 (Hatcher); Parkview 4 (Brady 2, Lasker, Alexander). Team fouls -- Pulaski Academy 12, Parkview 23. Fouled out -- Jones.

Sports on 01/25/2017