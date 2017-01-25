Garland's ankle hurt in victory

Little Rock Parkview received a scare in the second quarter Tuesday night when senior guard Khalil Garland left with an ankle injury, but it went on to defeat Pulaski Academy 71-38 at Charles Ripley Gymnasium.

Garland, an Arkansas signee, dunked with 2:52 remaining in the second quarter to give Parkview a 27-14 lead. He then came to the Patriots' sideline not putting any weight on his left ankle, and Coach Al Flanigan elected to keep him out for the rest of Tuesday's game.

"He goes up high and comes down on his heel instead of the balls of his feet," Flanigan said. "He kind of stung. It's just bruised right now."

Flanigan expects Garland, who finished with eight points and five rebounds, to return Friday night against crosstown rival Little Rock Hall.

Javon Franklin led the Patriots (16-4, 6-1 6A/5A-4) with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Parkview led 19-9 at the end of the first quarter, 32-14 at halftime and 45-29 at the end of the third quarter.

Tra Johnson scored 23 points to pace Pulaski Academy (3-10, 0-6).

PULASKI ACADEMY (38)

Fischer 1 0-0 3, Johnson 11 0-2 23, Woods 0 0-0 0, Parr 4 1-2 12, Mahmoud 0 0-0 0, Kollen 0 0-3 0. Totals 16 1-7 38.

LR PARKVIEW (71)

A. Flanigan 3 0-0 8, Moody 3 0-0 8, Franklin 10 2-2 22, Garland 4 0-0 8, Terry 3 0-0 7, Henderson 2 1-2 5, White 2 2-2 7, Stokes 2 0-0 4, McElway 1 0-0 2. Totals 30 5-6 71.

Pulaski Academy (3-10) 9 5 15 9 -- 38

LR Parkview (16-4) 19 13 13 26 -- 71

Three-point goals -- Pulaski Academy 5 (Parr 3, Fischer 1, Johnson 1); Parkview 6 (A. Flanigan 2, Moody 2, Terry 1, White 1). Team fouls -- Pulaski Academy 9, Parkview 11.

