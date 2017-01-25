Getting it straight
This article was published today at 3:42 a.m. Updated today at 3:42 a.m.
Mike Pompeo, confirmed Monday as the new director of the Central Intelligence Agency, was a four-term Republican U.S. House member from Kansas before becoming head of the CIA. A story in Tuesday's editions about Senate action on President Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees incorrectly identified Pompeo as a U.S. senator.
A Section on 01/25/2017
Print Headline: Getting it straight
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Getting it straight
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.