Wednesday, January 25, 2017, 4:01 a.m.

Getting it straight

This article was published today at 3:42 a.m. Updated today at 3:42 a.m.

Mike Pompeo, confirmed Monday as the new director of the Central Intelligence Agency, was a four-term Republican U.S. House member from Kansas before becoming head of the CIA. A story in Tuesday's editions about Senate action on President Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees incorrectly identified Pompeo as a U.S. senator.

A Section on 01/25/2017

Comments on: Getting it straight

