Helena bank hit by robbers again

This article was published today at 3:26 a.m.
A Phillips County bank this week was robbed for the second time this month, according to the Helena-West Helena Police Department.
Police said in a Facebook post Tuesday that they were investigating the robbery of the Helena National Bank at 302 Cherry St. The robber was described as a black man.
The bank also was robbed Jan. 9 when a man with a handgun got away with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured in that robbery, according to Helena-West Helena Police Chief Virgil Green.
The gunman in the first robbery was described as a black man who stood 5 feet 6 inches tall and was wearing a white shirt over a dark hoodie, dark jeans and black tennis shoes. He was also wearing blue latex gloves. He was believed to have fled in a dark, late-model Buick, Green said.
