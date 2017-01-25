DEAR HELOISE: Why do all the pasta recipes begin with the directions "Bring a large pot of 4 to 6 quarts of water to a rapid boil"? Do we really need to use that much water, and if so, why?

-- Samantha T.

in New York

DEAR READER: Yes, especially if making a pound or more of pasta. One reason is that it helps keep the pasta from sticking together while cooking. It provides lots of room for the pasta to move around while washing away the starch from the pasta. The other reason is, if cooking larger, longer pastas such as spaghetti and fettuccine, a lot of water is needed. Or I break them in half before putting them in the pot. I know! Sacrilege! Also, it's easier to eat, I think.

Small amounts of pasta can be made in a smaller pot with less water, but why not go the safe route for the perfect pasta?

DEAR HELOISE: I save oil from jars of minced garlic, roasted red peppers, marinated artichoke hearts and other similar items in the refrigerator. When I need a quick appetizer, I drizzle the flavored oils over cream cheese to create a cracker topping that is unique and delicious! There are so many options, and I am never disappointed with the taste.

-- Gayle F., Tennessee

DEAR HELOISE: I love to bake cakes, but find that many times, after slicing a piece off the cake, it quickly gets hard and stale where the cut was made. Do you have a hint to prevent this from happening in the future?

-- Kim B., via email

DEAR READER: Sure do! When you have cut the last slice, take a piece of wax or parchment paper and place it over the sliced areas. Each time you remove a slice, continue resealing the cut area with the paper. This will help keep the cake fresher longer.

DEAR HELOISE: I don't have a fancy, vertical roasting pan for cooking whole chickens. Instead, I use my fluted cake pan. I spray it with oil and sit the chicken upright using the centerpiece inside the chicken to hold it up. Most of the juices collect in the pan ring. But I place the pan on a rimmed baking sheet, just in case.

-- Kathleen P.,

Louisville, Ky.

