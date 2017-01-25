Hogs making changes after second-half pattern

— Arkansas' inability to close out big second-half leads at Missouri and against Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl has hounded Bret Bielema's thoughts since December and has led to a new structure for winter workouts.

After consulting with strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert, Bielema decided to move away from the early morning workouts the Razorbacks have used in the past.

"Just a simple thing we've done this year is instead of early morning workouts, we're doing late afternoon workouts," Bielema said. "So things are at the end of the day to put an emphasis on it's not how you start, it's how you finish. Just little modifications like that.

"When you finish the season with those two losses you have to take a step back. It's not a good thing obviously in any shape or form. But I have a very hungry football team. I have a team that knows what was in their hands and what they can be. I think they are very coachable and motivated to have success. So I will try to turn negatives into positives."