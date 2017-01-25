Hogs rise out of 'grave' situation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Arkansas guard Daryl Macon has worked on hitting last-second, game-winning free throws.

"I do it in practice all the time," Macon said. "But in this setting. First time ever.

"It's very different."

The setting Tuesday night included a crowd of 9,408 in Memorial Gym trying to rattle Macon, but the junior from Little Rock sank three free throws with 1.6 seconds left to lift the Razorbacks to a 71-70 victory over Vanderbilt.

"That's what you call having ice water in your veins," Arkansas senior guard Dusty Hannahs said. "Daryl was awesome."

Macon went to the free throw line after being fouled on a three-point attempt by Vanderbilt forward Joe Toye.

Arkansas gained possession with 12 seconds left and Vanderbilt leading 70-68 when senior guard Manny Watkins tipped a pass from Luke Kornet, who was double-teamed by Hannahs and Moses Kingsley at midcourt.

Jaylen Barford picked up the deflection, passed to Macon, who passed cross-court to Hannahs in the left corner.

Hannahs missed a three-point with seven seconds left, but Barford tipped it backward. Watkins ran down the loose ball and flipped it to Macon, who was fouled after he dribbled once to his right and jumped into the air to shoot.

Vanderbilt Coach Bryce Drew didn't criticize the foul call.

"There was definitely contact," Drew said. "I'll have to look at the film to see, but I don't think there was really anything to complain about."

Macon said he didn't attempt to draw the contact from Toye.

"They actually fouled me," Macon said. "When Manny got the rebound, I just knew I had to get it in the air because we didn't have much time left.

"I could have drove, but in my mind, I was 1 for 4 on threes, and I was like, 'I've got to hit another one. I've got to hit it.'

I wasn't looking for the foul. I was just looking for the shot. I actually was kind of surprised they called it, because it was 1.6 left."

Macon didn't make the three-pointer, but received three free throws instead. He said it was the first time at any level of basketball he's been on the free-throw line with a chance to win the game.

"That's why I was kind of nervous," he said. "But I was very confident going to the line.

"I obviously wanted to make all three of them to win the game, but it didn't start with me.

"It started with Manny and Moses on the defensive end. If they didn't get those steals, I never would have been in that position."

Kingsley said Macon deserved plenty of credit for the victory.

"Those were big-time free throws," Kingsley said. "The floor was shaking from the fans going crazy."

Macon hit 7 of 7 free throws in the game and is now 82 of 92 on the season (89.1 percent). He hit 14 of 14 when Arkansas beat Texas 77-74.

"We had the right guy up there," Razorbacks Coach Mike Anderson said.

Macon's free throws capped Arkansas' rally from a 58-43 deficit with less than six minutes left.

"We always talk about how the game's not over until its says zero-zero on the clock," Anderson said, "and we're a team that plays a game of runs."

The Razorbacks (16-4, 5-3 SEC) outscored the Commodores 28-12 the final 5:55. It started with two free throws by Macon after Arkansas had been scoreless for a 7:24 span.

"We should have been in the grave and dug and done," Anderson said. "But that's the fight in the Razorbacks."

￼Hannahs led Arkansas with 17 points and scored 12 in the final 4:38.

Barford scored 15 points and Macon 12. Kinglsey had 10 points and 11 rebounds. Anton Beard had 11 points.

Junior guard Riley LaChance led Vanderbilt (9-11, 3-5) with 17 points. Junior forward Jeff Roberson had 11 points and 14 rebounds and Toye, a sophomore. had a career-high 13 points.

Payton Willis, a freshman guard from Fayetteville, had six points and two assists off the bench for the Commodores.

Vanderbilt outscored Arkansas 15-0 over a 6:51 span to move ahead 58-43 on LaChance's two free throws with 6:02 left.

Willis started the run by hitting 1 of 2 free throws and scoring on a drive to give the Commodores a 46-43 lead after Macon's three-point basket had tied the game, 43-43.

"It was one of those games where people say we shouldn't have won, but that's why they put time on the clock," Anderson said. "It's not over until it's over."

The Razorbacks scored on 11 of their final 12 possessions.

"Obviously this one hurts," Drew said. "We were in great position to win for 37 minutes and we talked about one of the keys coming in was consistency because it was going to take 40 minutes to beat Arkansas.

"All they need is a two or three-minute stretch and they can win the game with their pressure and how quickly they can score.

"Credit them. They made winning plays."

Drew praised Macon's ability to make those free throws with his team trailing by two.

"Being in that situation is a lot of pressure," Drew said. "After he made that first one, you could tell he was extremely focused.

" The crowd did the best they could to try to distract him, but credit him for making three in a row, which is tough to do."

Hannahs said he was uneasy even though it was Macon at the free-throw line.

"I'm a little nervous for anyone, because you miss that first one and you've got to hit the next two," Hannahs said. "But when I saw that first one go in I was 100 percent certain he was hitting all three."

Macon said he cleared his head before attempting the free throws.

"The only thing that was going through my mind was, 'Don't miss. Just make all three,' " he said. "I practice free throws every day, and my time came."

Game sketch

RECORDS Arkansas 16-4, 5-3 SEC; Vanderbilt 9-11, 3-5

STARS Arkansas senior guard Dusty Hannahs (17 points), juniors Jaylen Barford (15 points) and Daryl Macon (12 points, 3 free throws with 1.6 seconds left)

TURNING POINT The Razorbacks outscored the Commodores 28-12 in the final 5:05.

KEY STAT Arkansas had a 15-4 edge in second-chance points.

UP NEXT Arkansas plays Oklahoma State at 3 p.m. Saturday at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla., in the Big 12-SEC Challenge.

Sports on 01/25/2017