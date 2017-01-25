Happy birthday. You'll be part of a tight team this year. Furthermore, you're the reason it's tight: You're the glue. Together you'll earn a top honor in March. April and September are the best times to travel and accomplish a mission. You'll get closure on past pain in May and almost immediately a new source of joy opens.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Even when the situation is far from ideal, your positive, upbeat and honest attitude will make it better. The "honest" part is key. Temper optimism with realism.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): If you take the exact path you took yesterday, you'll still learn something new. You can't help it: Your curious mind will keep seeing more and more as you relax into a routine.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Should you play dumb to avoid hurting someone's feelings or avoid a confrontation? You're too smart to do this believably, but it still might work to buy you some time in an awkward situation.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The saying goes, "Enough is enough." While that may be true, getting to "enough" can be tricky. Usually you don't know the right amount until you've gone over it. Well, next time you can use what you know to scale it back.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): If there were some way to be certain of beauty, truth or any answer at all really, no one would still be questing. If it has to be eternally sought, there's nothing to be found.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): It's not true that you live within the confines of your head. Context matters. You're different in different situations. Your head changes with the location and the environmental factors and influences therein.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Because you're paying such a marvelous quality of attention to all that's going on around you, what you'll learn today will make you a more discriminating and reflective person.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Too much activity can be numbing. It's like you can't tell if you're in the swing of things or just watching yourself go through the swinging motions. Either way, it's time to slow down and rest.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You'll do excellent work because of your ability to prioritize, focus and dedicate yourself to the task until it's finished. Your work ethic now compares to that of your heroes.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Our feelings show up with the purpose of helping out, but they are often misguided. When negative feelings impede your progress, keep asking, "What am I telling myself that is making this difficult?"

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Just as the bees and gophers have work to do, your nature comes with a work-drive as well. Loving yourself is loving your nature and pushing yourself to fulfill the job at hand.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A person who doesn't realize that he is wrong will have no desire to do right. Pangs of guilt or shame could be the first sign that a person will soon be blossoming into improvement.

